Eagles Face Massive Defensive Question Before Bears Week 3 Showdown

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for some payback as they take on the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

Last season, the Bears torched the Eagles on the ground, rushing for 281 yards to win 24-15 on Black Friday. It was a rough loss for a Philly team that was trying to close out the NFC East and fight for one of the top seeds in the conference before the playoffs.

This time around, the Eagles are hoping they can do it defensively and have fewer problems. Even with Chicago’s quarterback situation up in the air, that offense still gives the Eagles some headaches.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Defense Has One Question to Answer

Sports Illustrated writer Eva Geitheim asked the biggest question entering Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Geitheim is asking whether the Eagles’ defense can actually stop the Bears’ rushing attack in the game.

“The Eagles could face veteran third-string quarterback Case Keenum after both Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent sustained injuries this past week. Philadelphia should be able to stop Keenum, but can they limit the Bears’ rushing attack from beating them the way it did last season? In Week 13 last year, the Bears rushed for 281 yards against the Eagles, with running backs D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai combining for 255 of those yards.The Eagles’ run defense has not been stout to start 2026, ranking 26th in rushing success rate allowed and 24th in rushing yards allowed (127 per game).”

Chicago has the NFL’s top rushing attack, averaging 212.5 yards per game. The Eagles have allowed over 100 rushing yards in each of the first two games.

Can the Eagles Truly Hold the Bears’ Rushing Attack in Check?

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio discussed this during his press conference on Wednesday, focusing on what they need to do to stop the run. Fangio broke down what happened in 2025 against the Bears.

“We’ve got to play it better, obviously,” Fangio said via The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “They are one of the better running teams in the league. They’ve got a really great O-line, great backs. Their scheme is good. We’re going to have to play it a whole lot better.” “…You aren’t going to be able to flush it away. It’s going to be on our cutups, so they’ll be seeing it.”

It’s going to come down to winning up front for the Eagles. Guys like Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo will have to clog up the line for Philly.

If the Eagles don’t slow down that running game, they could be in for a long time. This defense has been great so far this season, but their biggest weakness could hurt them if they are not careful.