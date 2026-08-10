Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champion Linked to NFC North Team

A former Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champion is still waiting for his phone to ring about a job from an NFL team.

Offensive guard Mekhi Becton did not have a good season after winning it all with the Eagles. Becton had a failed one-year run with the Los Angeles Chargers, resulting in his release and now being a free agent.

The hope for Becton is that he can land on his feet before the NFL season starts. There might be one team that makes sense for him.

Former Eagles OG Mekhi Becton Might Have Perfect Home in NFC North

Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton named the perfect landing spot for 10 of the top free agents. Moton liked Becton going to the Detroit Lions as a match made in Heaven.

“The Detroit Lions have an open battle at left guard. Christian Mahogany is the front-runner in the competition; he’s taken first-team reps over Ben Bartch and Juice Scruggs at training camp. If Mahogany is in the lead spot, Detroit should consider an upgrade at the position. In 2025, he allowed six sacks over 407 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. On the interior, the third-year pro could be a liability on passing downs, which would put quarterback Jared Goff in harm’s way. The Lions can re-establish their physical identity on the offensive side of the ball with the addition of Mekhi Becton, a 6’7″, 363-pounder who’s transitioned from offensive tackle to guard. Becton struggled with injuries in the previous season with the Los Angeles Chargers, but when healthy, he can be an asset to the ground game. In 2024, he helped clear lanes for Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who racked up a league-leading 2,005 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.”

Becton played such a critical role in the Eagles’ 2024 Super Bowl run after years of being the New York Jets‘ starting left tackle. The Eagles moved him to right guard, and it helped propel a new chapter in his career. After the Super Bowl title, he signed a two-year contract with the Chargers.

Can Mekhi Becton Revive His NFL Career if Lions Are Interested?

Becton mightily struggled with the Chargers last year. He was never able to fit into the offense and struggled with injuries.

The Lions are looking to beef up their offensive line, and Becton could help with that. It could work for both sides even if Becton starts off as a backup when the season starts.

A lot of writers have tried to tie Becton back to the Eagles in 2026, but the team won’t do that. Tyler Steen is getting back at right guard, and Philly used two draft picks on offensive linemen. For the moment, the Eagles are not in the market for a lineman.

Becton is still a beloved figure in Philadelphia, so the hope is that he can get back on his feet. Detroit would be a good place for him to do that.