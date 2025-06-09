The Philadelphia Eagles have not been a team to simply stand pat with a loaded roster during Howie Roseman’s tenure with the team.

Yet, with Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay Packers parting ways on Monday, the Eagles could consider making a play for the top cornerback on the open market ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Well, multiple NFL writers have pinpointed the Eagles as a top landing spot for Jaire Alexander in 2025.

Eagles Named a Top Landing Spot for CB Jaire Alexander

Jacob Camenker of USA Today dropped some of his top landing spots for CB Jaire Alexander on Monday, which he pinpointed the Philadelphia Eagles as one of those franchises who could be in the market for an impact player at cornerback.

Camenker wrote, “The Eagles have two great, young cornerbacks in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, but the team could use more veteran depth. It’s also worth noting defensive coordinator Vic Fangio recently said the team would prefer to keep DeJean in the slot and could potentially play him at safety in base packages. Alexander would provide needed experience to the Eagles’ cornerback room and would be an upgrade over the departed Slay.”

Camenker wasn’t the only NFL writer to believe the Eagles were a potential fit for the former Pro Bowl corner with Trevor Sikkema of PFF also thinking Philadelphia is a good match for Alexander.

Sikkema wrote, “We have to throw this one in here because, well, it’s the Eagles. Part of their run to the Super Bowl last year was capitalizing on players like this becoming available and forming the best team in the league. Alexander was also born in Philadelphia, though he grew up mostly in North Carolina.”

Capitalizing on opportunities is something Roseman has done very well during his time with the Eagles, and this move could be an intriguing fit with the departure of CB Darius Slay this offseason.

Sikkema added, “The Eagles have Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in their secondary, two players who were excellent as rookie starters in 2024. But they did lose Darius Slay, as well as Isaiah Rodgers, from their Super Bowl secondary. Perhaps Alexander would take a big discount to be the veteran in the room for a team looking for another title.”

Adding Alexander would potentially help provide Fangio with more flexibility to experiment with DeJean at safety without compromising the integrity of his cornerback play in 2025.

How Would Alexander Fit in Vic Fangio’s Scheme?

The Philadelphia Eagles secondary improved drastically after the franchise added two talented young defensive back prospects in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, but the loss of Slay does open up the potential for another corner sliding into a full-time role, which Alexander feels like a nice option for a team seeking to defend its Super Bowl championship.

Alexander is a scheme versatile corner who has proven capable of traveling around the field with an opposing teams top wideout.

Price will be determining factor, but the Eagles have managed to get creative with market value contracts like the ones they handed out to players like Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Saquon Barkley.

If the Eagles land Alexander in free agency, this could potentially make an elite defense that much more dangerous in 2025.