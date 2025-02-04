Eagles Named Top Trade Destination For 4 x All Pro DE After Shocking Trade Request

The Philadelphia Eagles may be in the Super Bowl this Sunday, but that does not mean they don’t have work to do moving forward.

Despite boasting a a star studded roster, the team still has a deficiency in one key unit.

Philadelphia’s defensive line is one of the best in the NFL – thanks largely due to the elite pairing of former National Championship winning Georgia first round picks, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter – the latter of whom made the second team All Pro for his impressive work this past season.

However, their edge rushing capabilities on that line remains distinctly average: Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith Jr. have proven themselves to be excellent auxiliary rushers, but neither are top-end talents that offensive coordinators are forced to game plan around.

With last season’s offseason free agent acquisition, Bryce Huff, offering little additional juice; generating just 2.5 sacks in the entire regular season; and veteran DE, Brandon Graham, likely on his last legs, the Eagles are in need of some elite quality edge rushers.

And, unfortunately, high level DE’s do not grow on trees, and with Philly set to have their first draft pick be all the way in the 30s, the chances of them landing a player with statistically good chance of turning into an top 10-15 pass rusher off the edge is slim: past pick #20, the edge rushing hit rate plummets.

As it so happens there could be – for the first time in a while – a bona fide top three DE on the market this spring.

Myles Garrett Requests A Trade From Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns’ world was rocked on Monday when news broke that star defensive end, Myles Garrett requested a trade out of town after eight years in Ohio.

The four time All-Pro is the Browns’ all time leader in sacks with 102.5, and has had seven straight double digit sack seasons, including being the only player in NFL history to have had 14+ sacks in four consecutive seasons.

Garrett is entering his age-29 season in 2025, and carries an actually fairly reasonable cap hit of $19 & $20 million respectively in 2025 and 2026, but this should not deter suitors from his viability as a trade prospect.

Are The Eagles A Good Fit For Garrett?

NFL Network’s Eric Edholm has the Eagles as one of the top teams to potentially trade for Garrett’s services.

“You can never count out the Eagles and Trader Howie Roseman on a deal, especially when a name with the heft of MYLES GARRETT comes available. Roseman has made several impactful deals during his run in Philadelphia, including the A.J. Brown theft, so it’d feel foolish to leave the Eagles off this list.

The results of Super Bowl LIX surely could impact the odds of a Garrett-to-Philly deal, with a loss to the Chiefs probably increasing the chances of it happening. But Roseman also never has rested on his laurels, and the Eagles could have the makings of another monstrous pass rush — like they had on the Super Bowl team in 2022 — with Garrett onboard.”

Unusually for a team that is about to head into a Super Bowl, the Eagles have a fair amount of cap space – nearly $25 million per Spotrac. So they genuinely could afford to take on Garrett’s contract without having to manoeuvre too many financial gymnastics or painstaking contract restructurings that would mortgage the team’s future.

This could risk the team’s ability to re-sign All-Pro linebacker, Zack Baun, or impressive right guard, Mekhi Becton, but the potential to land a player of Garrett’s ability and prowess could be too tempting to pass up for GM Howie Roseman.