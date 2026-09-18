Eagles Got News on Titans’ Rookie Tackling Machine Before Week 2 Game

The Philadelphia Eagles should be the favorites to beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, but they still need to figure a few things out.

Philly is working through some kinks in its offense. The defense is struggling with four starters banged up and statuses unknown.

The Eagles’ offense, though, is trying to game plan for the Titans’ defense and how to attack it. The Eagles need to worry about one Tennessee player, and he might be moving around a bit on defense.

Philadelphia Eagles Got Some News on Titans Linebacker

ESPN Titans reporter Turron Davenport reported that Tennessee is making some lineup news official. The Titans will start rookie linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. at middle linebacker against the Eagles.

Hill made his first career NFL appearance in the 23-10 Week 1 loss to the New York Jets. He led both teams in tackles with 16 and added 2 pass deflections in the blowout loss. The Titans selected Hill in the second round of the 2026 draft.

The Eagles are coming off a 24-22 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 1. Philly’s offense racked up 318 yards and got 136 of it on the ground.

Eagles Have Lineup News Before Titans Game

The Eagles now have a better idea of what to expect from the Titans’ defense. This will help Eagles first-time offensive coordinator Sean Mannion create a game plan that accounts for where Hill will be.

Hill impressed the NFL last week with his ability to stop the run while dropping back into coverage. That kind of versatility will be a headache for the Eagles if they don’t do something about it.

It could change the Eagles’ game strategy. Mannion will be more likely to avoid the middle of the defensive line with Hill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons there.

Watch for Saquon Barkley to get a lot of outside zone runs to move away from the pile in the middle. Those plays will most likely be run in 12 personnel, so the extra tight end can come help block Hill if he follows the play to the outside.

The Titans are a potential trap game for the Eagles, and they need to be careful. Philly is heading into enemy territory against Titans head coach Robert Saleh, who was the San Francisco 49ers‘ defensive coordinator last year. Saleh eliminated the Eagles from the playoffs in January.

Philly needs to be prepared to face one of the top defensive minds in the game. This will be a good barometer for seeing where Mannion is at and how he can handle the offensive coordinator. A dominant performance could go a long way toward keeping the Eagles’ momentum throughout the season.