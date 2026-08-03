Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champion Lands With NFC North Team

With plenty of time for NFL teams to examine players to add to their teams, the Philadelphia Eagles have watched one of their former players land on his feet.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Detroit Lions have signed tight end Nick Muse and released wide receiver Tarik Black. The Lions signed Black just over a month ago.

Muse has played in the NFL since 2022. He has suited up for five different NFL teams, catching 1 pass for 22 yards with the Minnesota Vikings.

Nick Muse’s Time With Philadelphia Eagles

While Muse will be remembered more for his three seasons with the Vikings, he also played with the Eagles. He signed with the Eagles’ practice squad less than a month before the team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX in 2025.

Last year, Muse went into training camp with the Eagles hoping to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. In three preseason games, he had two receptions for 13 yards. He ultimately did not make the team.

There was too much competition at the tight end position with Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra taking the top spots. Cameron Latu ended up being a tight end no one saw coming, taking a spot on the team after his performance on special teams.

Muse would go on to join the Arizona Cardinals‘ practice squad in October before getting released. He then spent most of November and the beginning of December with the Los Angeles Rams‘ practice squad. Muse would finish up on the New York Jets‘ practice squad.

Eagles Pressing Forward With Second Week of Training Camp

The Eagles had a nice short run with Muse on the team as a depth player, but they are pressing forward. They have plenty of tight end questions to answer themselves at training camp.

So far, Dallas Goedert and Johnny Mundt have been taking the top two spots on the depth chart. Rookie second-round pick Eli Stowers isn’t getting many looks, leaving many to wonder what is going on.

Philly has plenty of other top storylines in training camp entering the second week. They have to get the offense addressed after a slow start. The Eagles’ defense, though, is playing lights out, with great pressure from the defensive line.

Things seem to be trending in a good direction for the Eagles so far, with some improvements needed. It will all start with quarterback Jalen Hurts and his receivers. Once they can all get on track, then the offensive line will need to start showing some improvement.

Nothing needs to really change on defense, as they need to continue getting pressure up front. They would like to have Jonathan Greenard back from injury, but that remains to be seen on when he will be back in training camp.

The Eagles would like to get off to a fast start in the second week of training camp, as that will be a storyline to watch.