Eagles Offense Explodes for 55 as They Punch Their Ticket to Super Bowl 59

Super Saquon Sets the Tone

Saquon Barkley set the tone as he dashed his way to a 60 yard TD run on the Eagles first offensive play of the game. The NFL’s leading rusher finished the day with 118 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns. In three games versus Washington this year Barkley has torched them for 414 yards and seven touchdowns.

But the story of the game was the turnover battle which the Birds won handily scoring 28 points off of four Commander turnovers. To put that in perspective the Birds had only scored 13 points off of the six takeaways in their two previous playoff games.

Jalen Hurts’ knee didn’t seem to be a problem as QB1 rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another, finishing 20/28 for 246 yards and one touchdown. He rushed for just 16 yards on 10 carries but scored three times and finished with a QB rating of 110.1. Hurts now has nine postseason rushing touchdowns, more than any other quarterback in NFL history.

A.J. Brown came alive and had an A.J. Brown type game hauling in six balls for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Dallas Goedert turned in an epic performance with six clutch catches and 85 tough yards setting up several of the Eagles seven touchdown drives.

Birds in The Zone

But the most eye-popping statistic that jumps off the game sheet is the Birds’ perfection in the red zone. Philly was a perfect 7/7 , scoring seven touchdowns on seven trips inside the Commanders 20 yard line. The Eagles scored touchdowns on seven of 13 drives.

The Birds’ defense held rookie sensation Jayden Daniels in check. The Commanders quarterback gave it a valiant effort completing 29 of 48 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown but just couldn’t keep up with the Eagles’ offense. He rushed for 48 yards on six carries and a touchdown. He finished with a QB rating of 72.8 and was sacked three times.

The Birds are off to their second Super Bowl in the last three years and await the winner of the Chiefs and Bills game that is just underway.