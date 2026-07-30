Going into the 2026 NFL season, there is no question about who the Philadelphia Eagles‘ starting running back is.

Just two seasons ago, Saquon Barkley was making NFL history, gaining steam as an MVP candidate.

But Barkley needs a good sidekick–somebody to take the weight off his shoulders a bit in the backfield–and the Eagles just might have their guy in Tank Bigsby.

Throughout the offseason, Bigsby garnered a lot of hype from reporters, who felt like Bigsby was primed for a more prominent role in year two with the Eagles. It’s safe to say that day one of training camp on July 29 will keep that hype train rolling.

Eagles’ First Practice Delivers Exciting Tank Bigsby News

Following the first training camp session of the summer, Bigsby got credited for an impressive day via the Eagles’ official site.

“Running back Tank Bigsby had a great start to Training Camp,” the team reporter wrote. “Breaking multiple runs into the secondary. He rotated frequently with Saquon Barkley during first-team reps.”

For more outside confirmation, Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation has a similar assessment.

“The Eagles’ No. 2 running back saw some run with the first-team offense (behind Saquon Barkley, of course) and stood out on two plays. The first was a long run up the middle where he fought through ‘contact’ and looked explosive,” he wrote.

“The second was a catch-and-run that he set up by coming back to the ball and cutting upfield in a way that shook his defender to get yards after the catch. The dude clearly has juice. They’ve gotta find ways to get him involved.”

Tank Bigsby: Big Year On The Way?

The Eagles acquired the 23-year-old running back from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During the 2025 NFL season, the former third-rounder was dealt to the Eagles for a fifth- and sixth-round pick. Bigsby’s start on special teams was questionable at best, but when he started getting carries out of the backfield, he had fans pounding the table for more.

In 16 games, Bigsby rushed 58 times for 344 yards. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry, which is the highest of his career.

At this point, it’s clear the Eagles’ primary backup is Bigsby. Now, it’s up to the team to give him a steady workload alongside Saquon Barkley.