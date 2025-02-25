Eagles Predicted To “Step In” And Trade For $125 Million DE From Under Rival’s Nose

As free agency draws closer, the Myles Garrett sweepstakes are heating up considerably.

Garrett is the most prized possession currently on the trade market, having requested to be moved from the Cleveland Browns earlier this month.

Currently the Washington Commanders are favored to land the former Defensive Player of the Year at +250 – per DraftKings sportsbook, but it seems like another rival contender may try to sneak in and steal the All-Pro defensive end from under their divisional foe’s nose.

Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report notes that NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, on Tuesday morning’s ESPN’s “Get Up”, that the Philadelphia Eagles may be making a play for Garrett.

“I’m connecting some dots here, admittedly, but this is a conversation that some people in the league have had”, Fowler notes, “That the Philadelphia Eagles; one of the most aggressive, if not the most aggressive teams on the trade market, will be looking for a pass rusher. Josh Sweat, the Super Bowl likely – or close – MVP, could be out. The expectation is that he will sign elsewhere, so they’re going to have a need there.”

“Myles Garrett – they would NOT like to see him go to the Washington Commanders, for example. If that was to gain traction, [Eagles GM] Howie Roseman would likely step in and try to make a deal that is too hard for the Cleveland Browns to refuse.”

Although Fowler reiterates that the Browns are still a “hard no” on trading Garrett, he states that were Cleveland to start tentatively listening to offers, Roseman could well make a strong play for the 6 x All-Pro; both to bolster the Eagles defensive line and to prevent the Commanders from acquiring one of the most dangerous defensive players in the NFL.

What Would The Eagles Have To Give Up To Obtain Garrett?

Considering Browns GM, Andrew Berry, re-stated that the team is not looking to trade Myles Garrett during his combine presser on Tuesday, it’s unlikely that anyone will be able to “low ball” the franchise into accepting an offer out of necessity – even if Garrett does not withdraw his trade request.

Dianna Russini reported soon after the original trade request broke, that his value would be approximately equivalent to just over a 1st round pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, but with multiple teams vying for the former Texas A&M star’s services, that price – in theory – could be driven up to as much as a pair of 1st rounders.

The Commanders are one of the league’s hottest teams, lead by experienced head coach, Dan Quinn, and phenom QB, Jayden Daniels, who lead the team to the Conference Championship in his rookie year – just 12 months removed from the franchise going 4-13 in 2023.

So for them to address one of their biggest weaknesses – the exterior pass rush – with one of the league’s premier players at the position, could cause significant issues for an Eagles team reliant on dominating the trenches.

Whilst Garrett is not for sale – for now – public words from the general manager mean very little in comparison to their final actions. Even with the sternest of “no’s” in front of the camera, Berry and co. may well be plotting for a Garrett-less future behind the scenes.