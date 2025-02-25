Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Predicted To “Step In” And Trade For $125 Million DE From Under Rival’s Nose

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Howie Roseman
Getty
Howie Roseman

As free agency draws closer, the Myles Garrett sweepstakes are heating up considerably.

Garrett is the most prized possession currently on the trade market, having requested to be moved from the Cleveland Browns earlier this month.

Currently the Washington Commanders are favored to land the former Defensive Player of the Year at +250 – per DraftKings sportsbook, but it seems like another rival contender may try to sneak in and steal the All-Pro defensive end from under their divisional foe’s nose.

Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report notes that NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, on Tuesday morning’s ESPN’s “Get Up”, that the Philadelphia Eagles may be making a play for Garrett.

“I’m connecting some dots here, admittedly, but this is a conversation that some people in the league have had”, Fowler notes, “That the Philadelphia Eagles; one of the most aggressive, if not the most aggressive teams on the trade market, will be looking for a pass rusher. Josh Sweat, the Super Bowl likely – or close – MVP, could be out. The expectation is that he will sign elsewhere, so they’re going to have a need there.”

“Myles Garrett – they would NOT like to see him go to the Washington Commanders, for example. If that was to gain traction, [Eagles GM] Howie Roseman would likely step in and try to make a deal that is too hard for the Cleveland Browns to refuse.”

Although Fowler reiterates that the Browns are still a “hard no” on trading Garrett, he states that were Cleveland to start tentatively listening to offers, Roseman could well make a strong play for the 6 x All-Pro; both to bolster the Eagles defensive line and to prevent the Commanders from acquiring one of the most dangerous defensive players in the NFL.

What Would The Eagles Have To Give Up To Obtain Garrett?

Considering Browns GM, Andrew Berry, re-stated that the team is not looking to trade Myles Garrett during his combine presser on Tuesday, it’s unlikely that anyone will be able to “low ball” the franchise into accepting an offer out of necessity – even if Garrett does not withdraw his trade request.

Dianna Russini reported soon after the original trade request broke, that his value would be approximately equivalent to just over a 1st round pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, but with multiple teams vying for the former Texas A&M star’s services, that price – in theory – could be driven up to as much as a pair of 1st rounders.

The Commanders are one of the league’s hottest teams, lead by experienced head coach, Dan Quinn, and phenom QB, Jayden Daniels, who lead the team to the Conference Championship in his rookie year – just 12 months removed from the franchise going 4-13 in 2023.

So for them to address one of their biggest weaknesses – the exterior pass rush – with one of the league’s premier players at the position, could cause significant issues for an Eagles team reliant on dominating the trenches.

Whilst Garrett is not for sale – for now – public words from the general manager mean very little in comparison to their final actions. Even with the sternest of “no’s” in front of the camera, Berry and co. may well be plotting for a Garrett-less future behind the scenes.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Philadelphia Eagles Players

Saquon Barkley's headshot S. Barkley
Zack Baun's headshot Z. Baun
Mekhi Becton's headshot M. Becton
Reed Blankenship's headshot R. Blankenship
Thomas Booker's headshot T. Booker
James Bradberry's headshot J. Bradberry
Sydney Brown's headshot S. Brown
A.J. Brown's headshot A. Brown
Oren Burks's headshot O. Burks
Grant Calcaterra's headshot G. Calcaterra
Parris Campbell's headshot P. Campbell
Jalen Carter's headshot J. Carter
Tariq Castro-Fields's headshot T. Castro-Fields
Lewis Cine's headshot L. Cine
Le'Raven Clark's headshot L. Clark
Elijah Cooks's headshot E. Cooks
Britain Covey's headshot B. Covey
Jordan Davis's headshot J. Davis
Tyrion Davis-Price's headshot T. Davis-Price
Cooper DeJean's headshot C. DeJean
Nakobe Dean's headshot N. Dean
Landon Dickerson's headshot L. Dickerson
Jahan Dotson's headshot J. Dotson
Jack Driscoll's headshot J. Driscoll
Jake Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Kenneth Gainwell's headshot K. Gainwell
Dallas Gant's headshot D. Gant
C.J. Gardner-Johnson's headshot C. Gardner-Johnson
Dallas Goedert's headshot D. Goedert
Brandon Graham's headshot B. Graham
Danny Gray's headshot D. Gray
Gabe Hall's headshot G. Hall
KJ Henry's headshot K. Henry
Bryce Huff's headshot B. Huff
Jalyx Hunt's headshot J. Hunt
Jalen Hurts's headshot J. Hurts
E.J. Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Fred Johnson's headshot F. Johnson
Lane Johnson's headshot L. Johnson
Cam Jurgens's headshot C. Jurgens
Trevor Keegan's headshot T. Keegan
Darian Kinnard's headshot D. Kinnard
Cameron Latu's headshot C. Latu
Rick Lovato's headshot R. Lovato
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Jordan Mailata's headshot J. Mailata
Braden Mann's headshot B. Mann
Ochaun Mathis's headshot O. Mathis
Tristin McCollum's headshot T. McCollum
Tanner McKee's headshot T. McKee
Quinyon Mitchell's headshot Q. Mitchell
Nick Muse's headshot N. Muse
Parry Nickerson's headshot P. Nickerson
Moro Ojomo's headshot M. Ojomo
Kenny Pickett's headshot K. Pickett
Eli Ricks's headshot E. Ricks
Kelee Ringo's headshot K. Ringo
Isaiah Rodgers's headshot I. Rodgers
Andre' Sam's headshot A. Sam
Will Shipley's headshot W. Shipley
Darius Slay's headshot D. Slay
Ainias Smith's headshot A. Smith
Nolan Smith's headshot N. Smith
DeVonta Smith's headshot D. Smith
Tyler Steen's headshot T. Steen
Josh Sweat's headshot J. Sweat
Brett Toth's headshot B. Toth
Jeremiah Trotter's headshot J. Trotter
C.J. Uzomah's headshot C. Uzomah
Laekin Vakalahi's headshot L. Vakalahi
Ben VanSumeren's headshot B. VanSumeren
Milton Williams's headshot M. Williams
Johnny Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
A.J. Woods's headshot A. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

Eagles Predicted To “Step In” And Trade For $125 Million DE From Under Rival’s Nose

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x