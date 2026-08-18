Despite not being a part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ ongoing QB2 battle, the rookie passer Cole Payton ended up having the best performance in Week 1 of the NFL preseason from the Eagles’ side.

Granted, that’s not saying too much. The Eagles’ offense struggled no matter who was under center. They could barely move the ball and posted just seven points throughout the entire game.

Still, a recent rookie QB ranking acknowledged that Payton was a top-10 first-year quarterback throughout the first week of the preseason, which is an encouraging sign early on.

Eagles QB’s Performance Gets Tabbed As Top 10 For NFL Rookies In Preseason

“The Eagles drafted Cole Payton, knowing the North Dakota State star had immense physical capabilities but was extremely raw. We saw all of that on display Saturday, but the highlights, especially as a runner and escape artist, are an enjoyable watch,” CBS Sports wrote, after ranking Payton’s performance as the ninth-best out of 15.

Payton completed only four of his nine passes for 37 yards—but he tossed for the first and only touchdown of the night. His wheels impressed the most, as Payton rushed three times for 45 yards.

Who Performed Better?

Coming in right after the fifth-round pick is an undrafted QB who threw for just one pass in Jacksonville’s Joey Aguilar. Athan Kaliakmanis out of Washington, Jalon Daniels out of Tampa Bay, and Cade Klubnik from the Jets filled out five through seven.

Payton certainly wasn’t one of the top quarterbacks in his class. Therefore, the expected candidates Ty Simpson, Fernando Mendoza, and Drew Allar filled out the top three. They picked up plenty of playing time through their first preseason action.

The Eagles have two preseason games left on the schedule, leaving Payton with two more chances to make his case to stick on the main roster. On Saturday, August 22, the Eagles will face the New England Patriots. Then on Friday, August 28, they will battle against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Payton isn’t expected to get a look in the QB2 battle, which includes Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee. However, the Eagles are certainly searching for a reason to keep the rookie on board. Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens wasn’t flawless, but it was a promising start.