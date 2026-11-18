The Philadelphia Eagles’ season has gone off the rails, and their backfield hasn’t been spared either.

The Eagles come out of their Week 10 bye at 2-7 and riding a seven-game losing streak. Along the way, three of their running backs have landed on injured reserve, leaving 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley as the only running back on the active roster heading into the week.

On Tuesday, the Eagles made a move to change that.

The team announced it signed running back Jaydon Blue from the practice squad to the active roster. Philadelphia also signed defensive tackle Leki Fotu to the practice squad.

It’s a familiar move for Blue — and for the Eagles.

Jaydon Blue on Eagles’ Active Roster for Third Time

Tuesday’s signing was the eighth transaction involving Blue this season, according to Pro Football Talk.

The 22-year-old Blue first joined the Eagles’ practice squad on Aug. 31, a day after the Dallas Cowboys waived him at final roster cuts.

The Cowboys had seemingly seen enough of the 2025 fifth-round pick, who ran for 129 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries in five games as a rookie.

“I think everyone in that building was tired of him,” Marcus Mosher of the “Locked On Cowboys” podcast wrote at the time.

Philadelphia was willing to give him a shot anyway.

Blue was promoted to the active roster ahead of the Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers, then released back to the practice squad the following week. He returned to the 53-man roster in late October after Dameon Pierce landed on injured reserve. And he was the primary kickoff returner against the Washington Commanders and New York Giants.

However, the Eagles waived Blue on Nov. 10 during the bye, then re-signed him to the practice squad on Monday. One day later, he was back on the active roster.

The Eagles haven’t leaned on Blue much when he’s been up. He’s played in two games, with eight offensive snaps (all in garbage time against Washington) and 13 on special teams. He’s also averaging just 22.3 yards per kick return.

Why the Eagles Keep Calling on Jaydon Blue

Blame it on the injuries.

The Eagles have put three running backs on injured reserve this season — Tank Bigsby (abdomen), Will Shipley (foot), and Pierce. Barkley has been playing through hamstring and back injuries himself.

Just two years after his franchise-record 2,005-yard season, Barkley has 296 yards and three touchdowns on 56 carries. However, some help could be on the way.

The Eagles opened Shipley’s 21-day practice window on Monday. The third-year back had 20 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown through the first five games before suffering a partial tear of his plantar fascia.

If Barkley suits up and Shipley gets activated, Blue would be the Eagles’ third running back option.

As for Fotu, the 28-year-old nose tackle has 66 games of experience (26 starts). He has 103 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 15 tackles for loss since the Arizona Cardinals drafted him in the fourth round out of Utah in 2020. He’s also had stops with the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, and Giants.

With Jordan Davis traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Eagles needed depth at nose tackle.

The Eagles will try to end their losing streak when the 6-3 Pittsburgh Steelers visit Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia opened as a 4.5-point home underdog.