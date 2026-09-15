Eagles Receive Surprising Bold Prediction Before Titans Week 2 Game

While Week 1 was not the most dominant performance for the Philadelphia Eagles, they did take care of business against NFC East rivals, the Washington Commanders, 24-22.

Philly’s defense was the star of the game, holding the Commanders to under 300 yards of offense. Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo made the biggest play of the game with a two-point conversion stop on Washington’s final drive.

Things are looking up for the Eagles as they head into their Week 2 showdown against the Tennessee Titans. If the Titans played like they did last week against the New York Jets, this game could get very ugly very quickly.

Philadelphia Eagles Could Give Tennessee Titans a Long Day in Week 2

ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak listed seven things he thinks will happen in Week 2. Solak thinks the Titans are about to be shut out by the Eagles.

“After watching the way the Titans’ offensive line struggled against the Jets (they made Kingsley Enagbare look like Maxx Crosby), I cannot bear the idea of the Titans’ upcoming game against Philadelphia. The Eagles’ front was as dominant as ever against a poor Commanders line in Week 1. It collected 19 pressures, a single-game best in the Vic Fangio era, despite the fact that starting edge rusher Jonathan Greenard wasn’t even healthy enough to play. I have no idea what to hang my hat on with this Week 1 Titans performance. They blew assignments and blocks in the running game. They went no-huddle but couldn’t disrupt the defense with pace. They found no YAC and couldn’t get the ball to anyone in space. There’s nothing here. The Titans are 7-point underdogs to the Eagles with a projected total of 39.5 points, according to DraftKings. That means the sportsbook is projecting the Titans to score around 15.5 points. Under, under, under.”

Tennessee had a miserable day against the Jets, losing 23-10. The Titans offense had only 195 total yards, lost one fumble, and had the ball for just 21 minutes.

Eagles Have Perfect Shot to Shutout Titans in Week 2

Philly’s defense was excellent against the Commanders, and despite being on the field for so long, they held them in check. The Eagles didn’t get many sacks, but Jalyx Hunt had seven pressures.

Looking at the secondary, Riq Woolen and Quinyon Mitchell had great games, shutting down the Commanders’ receivers. Commanders QB Jayden Daniels had fewer than 100 passing yards entering the fourth quarter.

If Tennessee struggled against the Jets, it’s only going to be worse against the Eagles. This Philly defense is stacked with talent that can put the Titans in their place.

Week 2 looks like it could be an ugly game for the Titans. That puts more pressure on the Eagles, though, to make sure they live up to the expectations.