Eagles Rookie Carted Off After Serious Injury at Training Camp

Day 4 of training camp for the Philadelphia Eagles was off to a good start until a serious injury changed the momentum of the practice.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni declared the defense the winners of the practice after some great plays. The offense had some solid moments too, but they did end up losing a key member of their offensive line.

Several Eagles reporters shared that one of the rookies on the offensive line suffered a serious enough injury that the cart came out.

“Eagles rookie guard Jaeden Roberts suffered what appears to be a significant injury to his left leg. The cart is out,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane said in a post on X. “The injury occurred during the last play of the developmental period.”

Eagles Appear to Have Lost Jaeden Roberts After His Serious Injury

Roberts went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, but did participate in the NFL Combine prior to signing with the Eagles. He did 25 reps on the bench and ran a 5.31-second 40-yard dash.

Last season at Alabama, Roberts started four games and appeared in 10 contests. He missed some time due to an injury he suffered after being a preseason All-American candidate.

The Eagles signed two Crimson Tide players as undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Roberts was one of them, and he joined linebacker Deontae Lawson as well.

Eagles Might Need to Readjust on the Offensive Line in Training Camp

Roberts was going to be lining up with the third team in training camp and preseason. It’s still a tough loss and affects the depth on the offensive line for the rest of training camp.

The Eagles have had questions with the offensive line throughout the offseason after dealing with several injuries last year. Their depth was a big question, leading to rookies Markel Bell and Micah Morris being drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Philly will have to make some quick adjustments to the offensive line and add someone else to replace Roberts. From the sound of his injury, it is not looking good for the former Crimson Tide.

Many media outlets have been trying to convince the Eagles to bring back Mekhi Becton from their 2024 Super Bowl team. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has yet to do anything on that front.

Some of the other young Eagles offensive linemen are going to have to step up to the plate and replace Roberts. If the Eagles can’t find someone to do that, this unit might be more in trouble than some thought.