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Eagles Rookie Carted Off After Serious Injury at Training Camp

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Jaeden Roberts
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Jaeden Roberts of the Alabama Crimson Tide participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Day 4 of training camp for the Philadelphia Eagles was off to a good start until a serious injury changed the momentum of the practice.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni declared the defense the winners of the practice after some great plays. The offense had some solid moments too, but they did end up losing a key member of their offensive line.

Several Eagles reporters shared that one of the rookies on the offensive line suffered a serious enough injury that the cart came out.

“Eagles rookie guard Jaeden Roberts suffered what appears to be a significant injury to his left leg. The cart is out,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane said in a post on X. “The injury occurred during the last play of the developmental period.”

Eagles Appear to Have Lost Jaeden Roberts After His Serious Injury

Jaeden Roberts

GettyTUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 22: Jaeden Roberts #77 of the Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to provide pass protection during the second half of the game against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)

Roberts went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, but did participate in the NFL Combine prior to signing with the Eagles. He did 25 reps on the bench and ran a 5.31-second 40-yard dash.

Last season at Alabama, Roberts started four games and appeared in 10 contests. He missed some time due to an injury he suffered after being a preseason All-American candidate.

The Eagles signed two Crimson Tide players as undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Roberts was one of them, and he joined linebacker Deontae Lawson as well.

Eagles Might Need to Readjust on the Offensive Line in Training Camp

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles watches during player warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Roberts was going to be lining up with the third team in training camp and preseason. It’s still a tough loss and affects the depth on the offensive line for the rest of training camp.

The Eagles have had questions with the offensive line throughout the offseason after dealing with several injuries last year. Their depth was a big question, leading to rookies Markel Bell and Micah Morris being drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Philly will have to make some quick adjustments to the offensive line and add someone else to replace Roberts. From the sound of his injury, it is not looking good for the former Crimson Tide.

Many media outlets have been trying to convince the Eagles to bring back Mekhi Becton from their 2024 Super Bowl team. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has yet to do anything on that front.

Some of the other young Eagles offensive linemen are going to have to step up to the plate and replace Roberts. If the Eagles can’t find someone to do that, this unit might be more in trouble than some thought.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Eagles Rookie Carted Off After Serious Injury at Training Camp

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