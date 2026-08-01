Eagles’ Sean Mannion Quietly Hints at New Jalen Hurts Role

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense has been a mixed bag through the first three days of training camp. It seems more positive than what happened at OTAs, though.

That’s because Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is off to a solid start, showing good accuracy. Also, a willingness to attack the middle of the field. It’s clear that Hurts is buying into what Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion has been selling them with the new scheme.

Hurts and Mannion will continue to grow their relationship together, but there are some big questions about how the quarterback will be used. Mannion might have just hinted at what intrigues him the most about Hurts.

Sean Mannion Made an Interesting Comment About Jalen Hurts

While speaking to the media for the first time since training camp began, Mannion discussed Hurts. One subtle comment, though, might show what Mannion has planned for Hurts.

“He does a lot of things well. He’s really operated through all facets of the offense comfortably. The piece of him as an athlete in the running game is something unique.”

Hurts has always been a great athlete, but that was not as much on display in 2025. Last year, he rushed for 421 yards and eight touchdowns, both of which were the lowest since his rookie season in 2020.

Could Jalen Hurts Run the Football More With the Eagles in 2026?

The possibility of Hurts running the football more should be on the back of everyone’s mind. He was criticized last season for not being willing to run the ball more than he did.

Former Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo also took some heat for not running more RPO calls. Instead, it was more Tush Push and Hurts just scrambling when the pass play broke down.

That is going to be different in 2026, though, with this Eagles team. Mannion is going to open up the offense a lot more than what everyone is used to. It will be a combination of pre-snap motions, middle-of-the-field pass plays, and RPO plays being called.

Mannion calling out Hurts’ athletic ability makes it seem like he’s a plan for his QB. There should be more runs being called for Hurts in the future. That would be okay with the Eagles, as they have been a top-five rushing attack when Hurts has 600 or more rushing yards in a season.

The Eagles knew they needed a change with Hurts and the offense in the offseason. Mannion has provided that with an offense influenced by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Expect more of Hurts showing off his athleticism again, which has been missed in this offense for the past year.