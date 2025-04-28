Eagles Send Message on Dallas Goedert’s Future After Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are arguably the model NFL franchise at the moment.

But in a rare break from their consistently excellent offseason moves, the Eagles did not address their tight end position — even as veteran tight end Dallas Goedert gets set to enter free agency after the 2025 season.

The reigning Super Bowl champions, who have played for the NFL championship in two of the past three seasons, and Goedert has been the team’s fixture as the No. 3 pass-catching option for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Goedert has finished third on the Eagles in receptions three straight seasons behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Still, Goedert had the fewest receptions (42) in a season since his rookie year, 2018, and turned 30 on Jan. 3, which is prime fall-off time for most NFL players.

Plus, the 2025 draft was rich with tight end talent, since two were chosen in the first round and five were picked in the first two days. All told, 10 tight ends were selected over the seven-round draft.

The Eagles did not choose any, but they have also been active in the market of tight ends. They signed Kylen Granson, previously of the Indianapolis Colts, to a one-year contract in the offseason.

Trade coming?

The Eagles have six tight ends on their roster, including Goedert, and the veteran will carry a hefty $11.8 million cap hit for the 2025 season, according to Over The Cap. But he is not owed any guaranteed money, which makes him a prime candidate for a potential trade.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked about Goedert’s status, especially after he did not select a tight end.

“Dallas is part of the team as we speak,” Roseman said via the team’s transcript. “Obviously, as we go forward, we’re going to continue to address things on this team and right now nothing further.”

The Eagles don’t have to make a roster move, since they have roughly $20 million in cap space with which to work. But NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Roseman is listening to potential deals involving Goedert, due to his cap charge, advancing age and the potential for a larger role for 2022 sixth-round draft pick Grant Calcaterra, who had a career-high 24 catches for 298 yards.

A valuable position

The tight end role has become valuable again, led in part by the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Every NFL playoff team had a tight end finish in the top-3 in regular-season receptions in 2024.

Travis Kelce led the 15-2 Chiefs in receptions (97) and yards (823), and reserve tight end Noah Gray was fourth with 40 catches for 437 yards.

So, Roseman also appreciates the high level with which his tight ends have plays and understands why that position is integral to their offense. Goedert and Calcaterra were Nos. 3-4 on team in receiving yards, and Calcaterra was second on the team in yards per reception (12.4), trailing only Brown.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have the caliber of tight end play that we’ve had here,” Roseman said, according to NFL.com. “When I first became GM, Brent Celek, obviously an unbelievable player, then to Zach Ertz, then to Dallas Goedert. Three really unbelievable players and people that we’ve had here.