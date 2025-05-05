Eagles Star in Line For Another Ring After Big Announcement

The 2025 calendar year has not even reached its midpoint yet, but Philadelphia Eagles star WR A.J. Brown has probably had one of the most eventful years of his life.

After winning a Super Bowl ring earlier just a couple months ago, it would appear the Ole Miss product is going to be wearing another ring in the very near future after making a big announcement over the weekend.

A.J. Brown Announces His Proposal to Longtime Girlfriend on Social Media

Brown lived one of the most special moments a football player can experience on the field with a Super Bowl victory back in February. Now, he shared one of the most special moments of his personal life on social media with his proposal to his longtime girlfriend, Kelsey Riley, on Instagram.

When someone gets engaged, it instantly becomes a memorable moment.

When someone gets engaged with a decorated musician like John Legend setting the mood with a musical performance, one could say the moment becomes legendary.

Some of Brown’s teammates appeared in the video at the event. One of the most noteworthy attendees was his fellow starting wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who also got engaged recently.

The last 13 months really have been anything but uneventful for Brown.

In April of 2024, Brown signed a three-year extension worth up to $96 million for being one of the premier receivers in the NFL.

On his way to a third straight 1,000 yard season with the Eagles — he was spotted reading a book called Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life on the sideline during the team’s victory over the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round.

Shortly after scoring a touchdown in the Eagles dominating victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Brown had his car stolen.

Brown took to social media in an effort to have his vehicle returned by saying, “Just bring the whip back, bro. I won’t press charges. Just bring the whip back and you can go on about your day,” in a posted video.

The car was recovered in Camden, New Jersey shortly after the post.

Despite the inconvenience of his car being stolen earlier in the year, most people would consider a multi-million dollar contract extension, a Super Bowl championship, and an engagement a fairly outstanding 13-month stretch of life.

A.J. Brown’s Outlook Entering the 2025 NFL Season

The Philadelphia Eagles have reached the mountaintop of professional football for the second time in the last eight years, which raises the expectations for Brown and the rest of the roster entering the 2025 NFL season.

Despite missing four games last year, Brown still managed to top 1,000 yards receiving for the fifth time in his six-year NFL career.

Brown is the focal point of the Eagles passing game, but did see his receptions and yards drop by a considerable amount with the addition — and elite production — from RB Saquon Barkley last offseason.

Brown will turn 28 years old before the start of the upcoming season. The low stat total can be a bit deceiving considering Brown still averaged 16.1 yards per reception in 2024 — which was the highest mark in the league for any player with more than 60 receptions last year.

Brown is well positioned to be an elite producer at the receiver position for a team with hopes of winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles for the first time in NFL history.