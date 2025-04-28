Eagles Steal The Rookie Who Could Replace a Future Hall of Famer

The Philadelphia Eagles may have just pulled off one of the biggest steals of the 2025 NFL Draft, and it came quietly, on Day 3.

With the 207th overall pick, the Eagles selected Cameron Williams, an offensive tackle from the University of Texas who was ranked 93 on Pro Football Focus’ Big Board. For a player projected to go much earlier, Philadelphia may have landed a future cornerstone without mortgaging premium draft capital.

Williams brings more than just value to the table, he brings hope for a seamless transition once the great Lane Johnson eventually retires and earns his spot in Canton.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing around 320 pounds, Williams fits the mold of what Eagles’ offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland loves – a smart, powerful, athletic lineman with elite upside. According to PFF, Williams earned an impressive 84.0 grade on zone blocks last season, a key trait considering the Eagles’ offense frequently relies on zone concepts to maximize their dynamic run game.

While Williams is still a developmental prospect, his tape shows a player with rare movement skills for his size. He mirrors speed rushers well, finishes blocks with power, and has the foot quickness to climb to the second level, a must in Philadelphia’s scheme. His ability to flatten people on the move already resembles some of the traits that have made Lane Johnson a perennial All-Pro.

Philadelphia’s front office, particularly general manager Howie Roseman, has a long history of investing heavily in the trenches, and this pick continues that tradition. The Eagles aren’t looking for someone to step in and replace Johnson overnight. They’re looking for someone to learn, develop, and eventually take over one of the most important jobs on the roster – protecting Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.

Few teams have handled offensive line succession better than the Eagles over the past decade. From Jason Peters to Jordan Mailata, from Brandon Brooks to Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia has consistently groomed young talent behind aging stars. Cameron Williams could be next in that pipeline and the next heir to the Lane Johnson throne.

What makes the pick even smarter is that Williams will now have a chance to learn from the best. Working alongside Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, and under the tutelage of Stoutland University, the affectionate nickname for Philly’s offensive line factory, the beast from the SEC will be given every opportunity to maximize his enormous potential without being rushed onto the field.

The Eagles’ recent and long term greatness has been built around dominance at the line of scrimmage. Cameron Williams isn’t just a luxury pick, he’s a vital piece of the long-term blueprint. With Lane Johnson nearing the twilight of a legendary career, finding his eventual replacement was a quiet but crucial mission for Howie Roseman this draft season.

If early evaluations are any indication, Philadelphia may have found the next great Eagles tackle in Cameron Williams, and they found him on Day 3, at pick No. 207.