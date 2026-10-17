Eagles Get Strong Case Against Trading $58 Million Star

Depending on how the next couple of games play out, the Philadelphia Eagles could become sellers at the NFL trade deadline.

Some of the team’s older veterans could unexpectedly hit the block.

One might paint Landon Dickerson as a trade-block candidate, considering the circumstances with the offensive line.

It’s apparent that the Eagles have been forced into a transitional period. Since Dickerson just missed four weeks, the Eagles made some changes at his left guard position. Fans will pound the table to keep the young Willie Lampkin in, which would leave teams calling for Dickerson.

However, Eagles On SI’s John McMullen advises against the strategy of moving off Dickerson for the sake of collecting draft assets.

The Case Against A Dickerson Deal

“A fire sale does not align with the Eagles’ stated posture of remaining competitive rather than selling off pieces, especially in a weak division,” McMullen explained.

“Draft capital from another trade would be useful long-term, but the immediate cost would be steep: an interior line relying almost entirely on young or unproven players while the offense tries to install a new identity and figure out what they have to do long-term at quarterback with a potential $60 million extension looming for Hurts. Removing the last proven interior veteran outside Tyler Steen risks turning the remainder of the season into something even worse than the season from hell.”

It’s clear that Dickerson hasn’t been at his Super Bowl form since the Eagles won it all in 2024. He battled injuries throughout the 2025 NFL season and went to the injured reserve in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

Despite the retirement rumors, Dickerson has now shot down retirement on numerous occasions. Not only did he make it clear that he wants to continue playing, but he also sent a message to the Eagles, making it clear that he wants to finish his career in Philly.

If there isn’t a push to land with another win-now contender, then the Eagles don’t have pressure to move the veteran guard. Keeping him around might complicate the Lampkin situation, but it’s true that the Eagles’ offensive line hasn’t looked much improved–if at all–since Dickerson went out and Cam Jurgens left the team.

If another team calls for Dickerson, it’s worth it for Howie Roseman to listen. However, the Eagles shouldn’t feel too much pressure to make another big change up front unless they are sure they are ready to make Lampkin the long-term starter.