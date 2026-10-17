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Eagles Get Strong Case Against Trading $58 Million Star

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 30: General manager Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 30, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Depending on how the next couple of games play out, the Philadelphia Eagles could become sellers at the NFL trade deadline.

Some of the team’s older veterans could unexpectedly hit the block.

One might paint Landon Dickerson as a trade-block candidate, considering the circumstances with the offensive line.

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Landon Dickerson #69 and Jordan Mailata #68 of the Philadelphia Eagles line up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It’s apparent that the Eagles have been forced into a transitional period. Since Dickerson just missed four weeks, the Eagles made some changes at his left guard position. Fans will pound the table to keep the young Willie Lampkin in, which would leave teams calling for Dickerson.

However, Eagles On SI’s John McMullen advises against the strategy of moving off Dickerson for the sake of collecting draft assets.

The Case Against A Dickerson Deal

Denver Broncos v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 05: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field with an injury with Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 05, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“A fire sale does not align with the Eagles’ stated posture of remaining competitive rather than selling off pieces, especially in a weak division,” McMullen explained.

“Draft capital from another trade would be useful long-term, but the immediate cost would be steep: an interior line relying almost entirely on young or unproven players while the offense tries to install a new identity and figure out what they have to do long-term at quarterback with a potential $60 million extension looming for Hurts. Removing the last proven interior veteran outside Tyler Steen risks turning the remainder of the season into something even worse than the season from hell.”

Landon Dickerson
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson.

It’s clear that Dickerson hasn’t been at his Super Bowl form since the Eagles won it all in 2024. He battled injuries throughout the 2025 NFL season and went to the injured reserve in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

Despite the retirement rumors, Dickerson has now shot down retirement on numerous occasions. Not only did he make it clear that he wants to continue playing, but he also sent a message to the Eagles, making it clear that he wants to finish his career in Philly.

If there isn’t a push to land with another win-now contender, then the Eagles don’t have pressure to move the veteran guard. Keeping him around might complicate the Lampkin situation, but it’s true that the Eagles’ offensive line hasn’t looked much improved–if at all–since Dickerson went out and Cam Jurgens left the team.

If another team calls for Dickerson, it’s worth it for Howie Roseman to listen. However, the Eagles shouldn’t feel too much pressure to make another big change up front unless they are sure they are ready to make Lampkin the long-term starter.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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