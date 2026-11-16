Break time is almost over for the Philadelphia Eagles.

As the Week 10 bye is officially in the rearview, the Eagles are going to be hitting the practice field soon to begin preparing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Monday (November 16), the Eagles made some roster moves, which include two new additions to the active roster, along with Will Shipley getting a chance to return to practice.

Shipley has been on the injured reserve for the past month due to a foot injury.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Shipley’s 21-day practice window has opened. That will give him some time to begin working his way back onto the field.

Will Shipley’s Season With The Eagles

Like most of the offense, Shipley couldn’t avoid the injury bug this year.

The veteran running back entered the 2026 NFL season expecting a third-string role behind Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby.

In Week 4, Shipley was bumped up to second-string early on during the game against the Los Angeles Rams. By Week 6, he got the nod to start.

As a starter, Shipley took on just five carries against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He rushed for six yards, but found the end zone for his lone score of the season.

In that game, Shipley went out and couldn’t return to the field. The Eagles eventually placed him on the IR. Shipley would miss the following four games.

There’s no telling when Shipley could get the nod to play again. The Eagles have the Steelers on Sunday and will turn around with a short week, taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

With Barkley back, Shipley wouldn’t get a starter’s workload as long as Saquon is healthy. However, he’ll certainly get some work. Before going out, Shipley took on 20 carries for 57 yards.