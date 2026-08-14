Eagles Could Right the Wrong of NFL Draft Decision With a Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles are just like every other NFL team and have regrets about decisions they made, but one might be fixable.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has mostly been great, but not without some rough moments put on his resume. Passing up Justin Jefferson for Jalen Reagor in 202o would definitely be on that list.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, though, Roseman had a chance to add to a position that was needed, but didn’t. He might have a shot now at fixing that mistake with a trade that could be made before the 2026 season.

Howie Roseman Might Have Perfect Philadelphia Eagles Trade That’ll Fix 2025 Mistake

The Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona shared five trade ideas that Roseman could consider before the season begins. DiBona had an interesting one with the Houston Texans that would see linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. down south in exchange for safety Jaylen Reed.

“Philadelphia selected Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. with the 161st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Eagles continued to invest in depth at inside linebacker and viewed Mondon as another piece to that puzzle. Yet fast forward to this year and Mondon is now likely behind Chance Campbell on Philadelphia’s depth chart and might be waived. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans selected Penn State safety Jaylen Reed with the 187th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Fast forward to today and Houston has plenty of depth at safety, while they’re in need of help at inside linebacker. Therefore, this trade that is essentially a redo of the 2025 NFL Draft would be a win-win scenario for both teams.”

Reed had a quiet rookie season for the Texans, racking up just 14 tackles and 1 fumble recovery in seven games. Mondon played in 17 games for the Eagles, but also only had 11 tackles last year.

Eagles Getting Jaylen Reed Would Fix Team’s Biggest Problem

Reed has a lot of potential to be a good safety in the NFL. He showed signs of being a playmaker despite just seven games.

Mondon is a nice talent for the Eagles and is having a great training camp. The problem is that Philly has a lot of good linebackers and could use help at safety.

Michael Carter II and Marcus Epps are doing well in camp so far. The Eagles wouldn’t mind having a young safety to develop who already has playing time.

With Reed Blankenship out the door, there has been a lot of uncertainty at the safety position. If anything. Jaylen Reed just adds more depth to a position that won’t complain about having it.

Roseman is not afraid to add young defensive backs to the team, as he did last year with Jakorian Bennett and Carter. Reed would just be another great addition to the team if Roseman considered it.