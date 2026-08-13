Eagles Closed Training Camp Practice With Back-to-Back Fights

Well, things certainly heated up in a way the Philadelphia Eagles weren’t expecting at training camp.

This is an emotional time for most players, as many are fighting for their football lives. They are either gunning for a starting job or just trying to make their football dreams come true and make the 53-man roster.

What happened at training camp was between two guys who are secure in their jobs. It was just the heat of the moment getting the best of them and leading to not one, but two fights.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Latest Training Camp Practice Ends With Multiple Fights

It started with a rep between Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo and offensive tackle Fred Johnson. They got into it after the offense ran a running play, but it was quickly broken up.

On the next play, though, is where things really got heated. Johnson drove Ojomo into the ground, and that caused Ojomo to come out swinging. It was reported that Johnson walked away, but Ojomo dove at his legs and took Johnson to the ground.

After that moment, practice was over. Big Dom was seen calming both guys down after the practice concluded

Ojomo is coming off a career season with the Eagles. The former seventh-round pick finished the year with 38 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 6 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, and 1 pass deflection in 17 games with 9 starts.

Fred Johnson played a critical role on the offensive line last year after Lane Johnson injured his foot. Starting in November, Fred Johnson started the last eight games of the regular season and playoffs.

Philadelphia Eagles End Practice on Fiery Note

This is just part of training camp; fights are going to happen. Ojomo and Johnson are both playing the most aggressive positions in the NFL, so tempers are bound to flare up.

The hope is that this doesn’t stretch out beyond the one practice. Both Eagles players need to work out their issues and be ready to face off against each other again the rest of the training camp.

For the Eagles, this is their last practice before they face the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason. Most likely, they will have one final walkthrough, so there shouldn’t be any more fights happening.

The next time Ojomo and Johnson are in pads, they will be going up against the Ravens and looking to make a statement. While their jobs are not on the line, they want to make sure to get the work in before the regular season begins next month. Eagles fans will be interested in seeing if more fights happen when they have a joint practice with the New England Patriots next week.