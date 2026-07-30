Day 1 of Eagles Training Camp Revealed Telling Plans on Offense

The first day of Philadelphia Eagles training camp got underway, with everyone wanting to see what the new-look offense would look like.

Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is running the show for the first time in his career. Mannion is tasked with helping quarterback Jalen Hurts improve and get this offense playing better. This unit was in the bottom 15 in total offense, passing, rushing, and scoring.

Many fans wanted to know how truly different this offense was going to be compared to previous years. Training camp has really revealed what to expect come Week 1 of the 2026 regular season.

Philadelphia Eagles Already Show What the Offense Will Look Like

The Athletic’s Zach Berman was on hand to see the Eagles practice and check things out. Berman talked about how different the offense looked throughout the day.

The first practice continued to reveal how much different the offense will look this season. Hurts was under center for the majority of team drills — and under-center play-action was heavily featured during Wednesday’s session.” “The skill players were in motion. Hurts targeted the middle of the field on multiple attempts, including deep passes to DeVonta Smith and Darius Cooper. He also managed to convert some of the “layups” on quick passes to the flat. There was some sloppiness from the offense with pre-snap penalties, but that’s not too alarming in July. Smith still lamented them after practice. The big-picture question entering camp was how the offense would look. Time will tell if it’s effective. After the first practice, it’s fair to say it’s different.”

Many of last season’s complaints were that the Eagles didn’t run enough plays under center. There were clear trends that showed they were better at doing that, and Mannion is making sure that happens.

Also, not throwing in the middle of the field was a heavy criticism for Hurts throughout the years. Mannion also wanted to ensure that Hurts gets the work in and attacks that part of the defense.

Day 1 is Showing a Much-Different Philadelphia Eagles Offense in 2026

Most people aren’t going to complain about seeing a different offense being run out on the field for the Eagles. This is a unit that struggled to do much of anything last year despite all the talent.

The main concern was how the players would adjust to a massive change like this. In particular, how Hurts was going to handle a seventh different play-caller in seven years.

One report from SportsRadio 94 WIP Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks had Hurts completing 13-of-17 passes. For a first day of practice, those are pretty good numbers.

It’s way too early to tell whether this is what the offense will always look like, but it seems to be a strong indicator of what’s to come for the Eagles’ offense. A new era of Eagles football has truly arrived.