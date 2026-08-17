Eagles Already Urged to Replace $12 Million Starter in 2027 Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles still have a lot of work to do with the roster as they enter the last two weeks of training camp, but they may need to start thinking about the future.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is known for signing free agents to one-year contracts. Roseman is trying to save money so he can use it on extensions his current players need.

One player on a one-year deal looks poised for a strong 2026 season. That means the Eagles could see him sign elsewhere and will need to find a replacement.

Howie Roseman Might Have to Use 2027 NFL Draft to Replace Starter

Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski created a 2027 NFL mock draft after the first full weekend of preseason action. Sobleski has the Eagles picking 26th overall and taking Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Ellis Robinson IV to replace Riq Woolen.

“Riq Woolen’s addition to the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary is both intriguing and perplexing. Woolen was a critical part of the Seattle Seahawks‘ Super Bowl-winning secondary, but he only signed a one-year deal. The 27-year-old will likely be looking for a better deal next offseason—which potentially places the Eagles in the market for another boundary corner opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Enter Georgia’s Ellis Robinson IV, whose growth potential is immense after not opening last season as a starter.”

Woolen just signed a one-year, $12 million contract in the offseason with the Eagles. He has had a good start to his career with plenty of praise for his play on defense at OTAs and training camp. If Woolen signs elsewhere next offseason, Robinson looks like a good fit. First, Roseman loves his Georgia defenders, drafting six since 2022. Robinson played well last season, leading the SEC with four interceptions and earning second-team All-SEC honors.