Eagles Already Urged to Replace $12 Million Starter in 2027 Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles still have a lot of work to do with the roster as they enter the last two weeks of training camp, but they may need to start thinking about the future.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is known for signing free agents to one-year contracts. Roseman is trying to save money so he can use it on extensions his current players need.
One player on a one-year deal looks poised for a strong 2026 season. That means the Eagles could see him sign elsewhere and will need to find a replacement.
Howie Roseman Might Have to Use 2027 NFL Draft to Replace Starter
“Riq Woolen’s addition to the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary is both intriguing and perplexing. Woolen was a critical part of the Seattle Seahawks‘ Super Bowl-winning secondary, but he only signed a one-year deal.
The 27-year-old will likely be looking for a better deal next offseason—which potentially places the Eagles in the market for another boundary corner opposite Quinyon Mitchell.
Enter Georgia’s Ellis Robinson IV, whose growth potential is immense after not opening last season as a starter.”
Woolen just signed a one-year, $12 million contract in the offseason with the Eagles. He has had a good start to his career with plenty of praise for his play on defense at OTAs and training camp.
If Woolen signs elsewhere next offseason, Robinson looks like a good fit. First, Roseman loves his Georgia defenders, drafting six since 2022. Robinson played well last season, leading the SEC with four interceptions and earning second-team All-SEC honors.
Ellis Robinson IV Feels Like a Great Eagles Draft Pick
The Eagles are always looking to add youth to their already stellar defense. That secondary would be even better with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean back there for hopefully the foreseeable future.
Roseman would look at Robinson as a cheap option for a player who can start in his rookie season. Robinson is a playmaker who can create turnovers and jump out ahead to break up passes.
This is already an elite defense that will only get better. They have key pieces like Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Andrew Mukuba, Zack Baun, Mitchell, and DeJean locked in for the next few years.
While there might be more focus on getting the offense younger and cheaper, Roseman likes to keep his focus on defense. Robinson would be able to jump in right away and make an impact while Woolen lands a long-term contract elsewhere next offseason.
Eagles Already Urged to Replace $12 Million Starter in 2027 Draft