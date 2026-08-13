Eagles Could Jump Ahead of Tyler Steen Problem With Trade Idea

The Philadelphia Eagles might be a bit more focused on the preseason, but general manager Howie Roseman is always one step ahead of everyone.

It’s part of the reason Roseman has been so good at jumping ahead on trades and player contracts. He got out ahead of contracts with Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, as they could have been more expensive in a year down the road.

At the same time, Roseman is willing to make as many trades as possible to fix a current or future roster problem. There is an idea that just came up for a move Roseman could make.

Eagles’ New Trade Idea Could Solve a Future Tyler Steen Problem

The Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona had five trade ideas for Roseman to consider. One of them would help with starting right guard Tyler Steen’s upcoming contract being up. It would require a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to get it done.

Eagles receive: iOL Jackson Powers-Johnson, 2027 sixth-round pick

Raiders receive: WR Johnny Wilson, 2027 fourth-round pick

“Both Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens underwent stem cell treatment this offseason as they look to stay healthy, unlike in 2025. Eagles starting right guard Tyler Steen is also heading into a contract year. While Drew Kendall has shown promise as a backup interior offensive lineman, Philadelphia could use another long-term addition in that area. Las Vegas Raiders interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson has had an inconsistent start to his NFL career and could use a change of scenery. He has the versatility to play both guard and center, which the Eagles could find enticing. Meanwhile, the Raiders could use help at wide receiver and Johnny Wilson may be at risk of being waived given Philadelphia’s newfound depth at the position.”

Powers-Johnson was a former second-round pick of the Raiders. He has started 21 of the 23 games he has appeared in over the last two years.

Last season, Pro Football Focus gave him a 63.8 overall grade, ranking 37th out of 81 interior offensive linemen in the NFL. He has a pass-blocking grade of 59.6 and a run-blocking grade of 66.6.

Wilson makes sense to trade away since Darius Cooper is emerging as a potential starter at receiver. Elijah Moore has played well in training camp as well, leaving Wilson without a clear spot on the roster.

How Jackson Powers-Johnson Can Fix Eagles’ Tyler Steen Problem

Steen is in the final year of his contract, while Powers-Johnson has two more years. That could put the Eagles in an interesting situation at the end of the year.

The Eagles could possibly roll with Powers-Johnson as a starter at right guard in 2027. Steen could just walk in free agency and sign elsewhere. That scenario could open the door for Philly to draft a new guard to develop if they don’t quite believe in Powers-Johnson or rookie sixth-round pick Micah Morris.

Last year, Steen played well in the right guard role, but not at the level Eagles fans are accustomed to in their offensive lineman play. One good thing about him, though, is that he started all 17 games.

If Philly wanted to move on from Steen, this is a good way to do it with a reliable starter waiting fr his shot. This might be a move for the Eagles to consider.