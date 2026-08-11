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Eagles’ Early Depth Chart Displays Good News For Makai Lemon

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Makai Lemon #6 of the Southern California Trojans reacts after his touchdown catch, to trail 21-19 to the Iowa Hawkeyes, during a 26-21 Trojans win at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are far from ready to finalize the depth chart for the 2026 NFL season.

On Tuesday, August 11, the team put out an unofficial chart to give fans an idea of where players could be placed when it’s finalized for Week 1.

One thing that stands out is the placement of the rookie wide receiver, Makai Lemon.

Eagles’ Early Depth Chart Displays Good News For Makai Lemon

2026 NFL Scouting Combine

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 27: Makai Lemon of the USC Trojans speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Lemon pops up on the depth chart as a starter for the Eagles (along with DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks).

The rookie wide receiver has high expectations entering the new year, but he’s been struggling to stay on the field.

Makai Lemon

GettyPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon.

During OTAs, Lemon went down with a hamstring injury, which ended his run during the voluntary sessions. When the Eagles held mandatory minicamp the following week, Lemon stayed off the field.

Fortunately, the rookie was in playing shape at the start of training camp. He told the media he was fully healthy and ready to roll. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for long. After missing the August 11 practice, Lemon has been off the field for a week now.

The Eagles Remain High On The Rookie

2026 NFL Scouting Combine

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 28: Makai Lemon of the Southern California Trojans participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Even when healthy, Lemon was struggling to stand out to the media in attendance at Eagles practices, but that hasn’t changed the team’s perception.

The Eagles are still confident that Lemon could be a difference-maker early on. Of course, the training camp absences place the rookie under some unwanted pressure, but that’s simply something the Eagles can’t control at this time.

The 22-year-old just wrapped up a run at USC. During his sophomore season, Lemon was a part-time starter, who racked up 764 yards and three scores. In 2025, he started 11 out of 12 games, catching 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Eagles selected Lemon with the 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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