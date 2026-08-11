The Philadelphia Eagles are far from ready to finalize the depth chart for the 2026 NFL season.

On Tuesday, August 11, the team put out an unofficial chart to give fans an idea of where players could be placed when it’s finalized for Week 1.

One thing that stands out is the placement of the rookie wide receiver, Makai Lemon.

Eagles’ Early Depth Chart Displays Good News For Makai Lemon

Lemon pops up on the depth chart as a starter for the Eagles (along with DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks).

The rookie wide receiver has high expectations entering the new year, but he’s been struggling to stay on the field.

During OTAs, Lemon went down with a hamstring injury, which ended his run during the voluntary sessions. When the Eagles held mandatory minicamp the following week, Lemon stayed off the field.

Fortunately, the rookie was in playing shape at the start of training camp. He told the media he was fully healthy and ready to roll. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for long. After missing the August 11 practice, Lemon has been off the field for a week now.

The Eagles Remain High On The Rookie

Even when healthy, Lemon was struggling to stand out to the media in attendance at Eagles practices, but that hasn’t changed the team’s perception.

The Eagles are still confident that Lemon could be a difference-maker early on. Of course, the training camp absences place the rookie under some unwanted pressure, but that’s simply something the Eagles can’t control at this time.

The 22-year-old just wrapped up a run at USC. During his sophomore season, Lemon was a part-time starter, who racked up 764 yards and three scores. In 2025, he started 11 out of 12 games, catching 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Eagles selected Lemon with the 20th overall pick in the NFL Draft.