The Philadelphia Eagles have been back at camp for a few days, and the defensive side of the ball has unsurprisingly been the most productive unit.

So far, the Eagles’ offense hasn’t flashed a ton, based on the reports coming out of camp. That could be viewed as a notable concern, considering the Eagles struggled so much on that side of the ball last season.

However, 94WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks gives the offense the benefit of the doubt, considering the defensive side of the ball has looked strong for Philadelphia.

Early Eagles Offensive Concerns Comes With One Encouraging Caveat

“I think the defense has looked awesome, and maybe that’s part of why they don’t look as good. Maybe week one versus Washington against a bad defense they’ll light them up,” Shorr-Parks said.

Well, that’s obviously a positive way to look at it. As lackluster as the Eagles’ offense was during the 2025 NFL season, the team made up for it on the defensive end with elite play. The Eagles were clearly one of the best defensive teams in the NFL last season, with multiple All-Pros in the secondary.

But it’s not just about the defense’s elite play. According to Shorr-Parks, the tight ends and receivers have lacked explosiveness early on. Outside of the proven DeVonta Smith, there hasn’t been too much talk about Makai Lemon, Hollywood Brown, and Dontayvion Wicks, outside of his one catch that went viral on social media.

Fortunately, the Eagles have plenty of time to put it all together. After all, they are running a completely new offensive system under a first-time offensive coordinator, while facing one of the top-tier defenses in the league.

Beyond that, the Eagles are rolling out new wide receivers, who are clearly a drop-off from a multi-time All-Pro talent in AJ Brown. The offense is expected to come with growing pains. Currently, the Eagles seem to be working through that early on.