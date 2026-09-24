So far, the Philadelphia Eagles are getting linked to any safety options on defense, despite their disappointing start to the 2026 NFL season.

The duo of Andrew Mukuba and Marcus Epps had a strong summer, which was enough to wipe away early concerns regarding the position.

However, the first two weeks of real action gave the Eagles a really unfortunate dose of reality: this group might need improvements.

So far, the Eagles did what they could without hitting the panic button. They picked up the veteran cornerback Kenny Moore, so they could utilize him in Cooper DeJean’s spot while further experimenting with the All-Pro in a different position.

If that doesn’t prove to be successful, then the Eagles will have to start working the phones and formulating a trade.

Eagles Get Early Word On Trade Cost Projections For A Standout Safety

Heading into Week 3, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox laid out 10 NFL trade candidates with cost projections and potential suitors attached.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III is the only player at the position with a possible target on him at this stage.

While the Eagles weren’t pegged as a possible suitor for Bates this early on, the projected price is something worth keeping in mind: A conditional 2027 fourth-round pick.

According to Spotrac, the Eagles hold one second-rounder, one fourth-rounder, two fifth-rounders (additional from the New England Patriots), and one sixth-rounder from the Green Bay Packers in 2027.

“Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III is another impending 2027 free agent who could become a prime trade chip if his team continues to struggle. The Falcons have looked like one of the worst teams in football over the first two weeks, though instability at quarterback has played a large role in that,” Knox wrote.

Bates is a nine-year veteran with 132 starts under his belt. He averages of 106 tackles, nine pass deflections, and three interceptions per season.

The Eagles aren’t quite there yet, but it will be worth monitoring the market as the defense looks to hit its stride. While there are problems in several areas, the safety position might be the most pressing–at least on the defensive side of the ball.