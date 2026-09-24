Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Get Early Word On Trade Cost Projections For A Standout Safety

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia Eagles v Arizona Cardinals
Getty
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: General manager Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles defeated the Cardinals 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

So far, the Philadelphia Eagles are getting linked to any safety options on defense, despite their disappointing start to the 2026 NFL season.

The duo of Andrew Mukuba and Marcus Epps had a strong summer, which was enough to wipe away early concerns regarding the position.

However, the first two weeks of real action gave the Eagles a really unfortunate dose of reality: this group might need improvements.

Andrew Mukuba
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba.

So far, the Eagles did what they could without hitting the panic button. They picked up the veteran cornerback Kenny Moore, so they could utilize him in Cooper DeJean’s spot while further experimenting with the All-Pro in a different position.

If that doesn’t prove to be successful, then the Eagles will have to start working the phones and formulating a trade.

Eagles Get Early Word On Trade Cost Projections For A Standout Safety

Los Angeles Rams v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 29: Jessie Bates III #3 of the Atlanta Falcons runs the ball to score a touchdown after intercepting a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Heading into Week 3, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox laid out 10 NFL trade candidates with cost projections and potential suitors attached.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III is the only player at the position with a possible target on him at this stage.

While the Eagles weren’t pegged as a possible suitor for Bates this early on, the projected price is something worth keeping in mind: A conditional 2027 fourth-round pick.

According to Spotrac, the Eagles hold one second-rounder, one fourth-rounder, two fifth-rounders (additional from the New England Patriots), and one sixth-rounder from the Green Bay Packers in 2027.

Atlanta Falcons v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Jessie Bates III #3 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates a broken up play against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter in the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

“Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III is another impending 2027 free agent who could become a prime trade chip if his team continues to struggle. The Falcons have looked like one of the worst teams in football over the first two weeks, though instability at quarterback has played a large role in that,” Knox wrote.

Bates is a nine-year veteran with 132 starts under his belt. He averages of 106 tackles, nine pass deflections, and three interceptions per season.

The Eagles aren’t quite there yet, but it will be worth monitoring the market as the defense looks to hit its stride. While there are problems in several areas, the safety position might be the most pressing–at least on the defensive side of the ball.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments