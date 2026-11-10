Bengals Call Off Trade With Eagles After Social Media Post: Report

Less than an hour after news broke that the Philadelphia Eagles were sending edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bengals backed out of the deal, according to several reports.

“Bengals are expected to back out of the trade for Arnold Ebiketie,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “The Bengals would have lost a third-round compensatory pick that they were receiving for Trey Hendrickson signing with Baltimore. Now this trade is expected to fall through.”

The trade reportedly fell apart after the Bengals saw a social media post from Over the Cap’s Nick Korte.

“Arnold Ebiketie was signed as a compensatory free agent by the Eagles,” Korte wrote on X after the trade was originally announced. “The Bengals lost 3 CFAs and signed 2 (Cordell Volson not qualifying), thus while they gain a 2027 6th rounder, they lose a 2027 3rd round comp pick that was via Trey Hendrickson going to Baltimore.”

“The Bengals need to treat Nick to an all expenses paid trip to sit in a luxury box at a future home game of his choosing,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on his official X account.

“Well that’s a first,” NFL.com’s Kevin Patra wrote on X. “Nick Korte caused a trade to be called off lol.”

“I love in the weeds reporting and Nick is so good at covering comp picks that he might actually be better than some front offices,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on X.

Arnold Ebiketie in First Season With Eagles

The Eagles are 2-7 after seven straight losses and have been big-time sellers headed toward the NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Ebiketie, 6-foot-3 and 256 pounds, was a 2nd-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft and signed a 1-year, $4.3 million contract with the Eagles on March 16. He has approximately $13.7 million in career earnings.

Eagles Shocked NFL With Blockbuster Trade

The Eagles shocked the NFL by trading Super Bowl champion defensive tackle and 2023 1st-round pick Jordan Davis to a contender on Monday — he signed a 3-year, $78 million contract extension in March.

“Blockbuster: the Jaguars are trading a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to the Eagles for defensive tackle Jordan Davis, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday. “This is the Jaguars’ third trade for a defensive player today while the Eagles now are poised to have 10 picks in the first two rounds of the next three drafts.”