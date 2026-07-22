Record-Setting Eagles Defender Predicted for ‘Breakout’ Role

The Philadelphia Eagles have bent over backwards trying to add an elite edge rusher over the last year with trades for Jaelan Phillips and Jonathan Greenard, as well as picking up the 5th-year option on former 1st-round pick Nolan Smith Jr.’s rookie contract.
The most ironic part of this whole saga might be that they had that elite edge rusher on their roster the entire time in Jalyx Hunt, who Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes is on the verge of a breakout season in 2026.
Hunt, a 2024 3rd-round pick (No. 94 overall), won a Super Bowl as a rookie and became the 1st player in franchise history to lead the Eagles in sacks (6.5) and interceptions (3) in the same season in 2025.
“Jalyx Hunt is a sleeper breakout candidate,” Moton wrote on July 21. “He’s not guaranteed a lead role on the edge. The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Jonathan Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings and exercised the fifth-year option in Nolan Smith Jr.’s rookie deal. However, both Greenard and Smith missed five games because of injuries last season. Also, Hunt has more upside than the former, who turned 29 in May, and showed more promise than the latter in the previous season. Comparing early numbers, Hunt has made more strides than Smith as a pass-rusher. He also forced a few turnovers last season, recording three interceptions. Between 2024 and 2025, Hunt saw his snap count on special teams drop from 56 to 23 percent. As an emerging edge-rusher, he could lead the Eagles in sacks for consecutive seasons.”
Jalyx Hunt Called NFL’s ‘Best Kept Secret’
The Eagles went out and got a proven edge rusher in Greenard, who received a 4-year, $98 million contract extension right after the deal went through.
The irony in Greenard’s contract might be that the Eagles already had an edge rusher better than Greenard on the roster in the 6-foot-4, 252-pound Hunt.
Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski called Hunt the NFL’s “Best Kept Secret” headed into the 2026 season.
“Among a Philadelphia Eagles defensive front that featured Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Jaelan Phillips, Nolan Smith, Josh Uche and Brandon Graham, another name led the team in sacks and total pressures,” Sobleski wrote. “Jalyx Hunt certainly found his footing during his second season after being a third-round pick from Houston Christian. He won’t be handed anything, though. Hunt opened last season as a starter before moving toward a more rotational role. But that’s where he can continue to excel … Hunt can continue in his development, while providing a potent option working off the edge.”
Eagles Loaded Up at Edge Rusher in Offseason
The Eagles didn’t show much faith in last season’s returning edge rushers in Hunt and Nolan Smith by trading for Greenard and signing free agents Arnold Ebiketie and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, a former 1st-round pick.
The Eagles weren’t done there — they used their final pick in the 2026 NFL draft on 6-foot-2, 244-pound edge rusher Keyshawn James-Newby, who led New Mexico with 9.0 sacks in 2025 and had 19.0 sacks over the last 2 seasons at Idaho and New Mexico.
“Outside of Jordan Davis, Jalyx Hunt was easily the most improved Eagle from 2024 to last season,” Fly Eagles Fly Bets wrote on its official X account. “He became the only player in the Eagles’ 93-year history to lead the team in both sacks (6.5) and interceptions (3) in the same season. Going from a 3rd-round pick out of a small school to leading the team in two major defensive categories is a feat that isn’t talked about nearly enough.”
Record-Setting Eagles Defender Predicted for ‘Breakout’ Role