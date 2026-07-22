Record-Setting Eagles Defender Predicted for ‘Breakout’ Role

The Philadelphia Eagles have bent over backwards trying to add an elite edge rusher over the last year with trades for Jaelan Phillips and Jonathan Greenard, as well as picking up the 5th-year option on former 1st-round pick Nolan Smith Jr.’s rookie contract.

The most ironic part of this whole saga might be that they had that elite edge rusher on their roster the entire time in Jalyx Hunt, who Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes is on the verge of a breakout season in 2026.

Hunt, a 2024 3rd-round pick (No. 94 overall), won a Super Bowl as a rookie and became the 1st player in franchise history to lead the Eagles in sacks (6.5) and interceptions (3) in the same season in 2025.