Nolan Smith Injury Update: Scary Moment for Eagles’ Former 1st-Round Pick Against Panthers

The Philadelphia Eagles were already down a pair of edge rushers against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, with A.J. Epenesa and Jalyx Hunt out, and somehow lost another edge rusher to injury in the first half.

“Eagles edge Nolan Smith to the medical tent after helmet-to-helmet contact with Chuba Hubbard during pass rush,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on X. “Nolan Smith heading indoors now.”

“Nolan Smith is walking off the field and is going to the medical tent,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark wrote on his official X account.

The Eagles quickly ruled Smith out.

“Eagles ruled out LB Nolan Smith with a concussion,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “He took a shot on a pass rush and went down immediately.

“Nolan Smith is hurt,” Bleeding Green’s Brandon Lee Gowton wrote on his official X account. “Active Eagles edge rushers in this game besides him: Jonathan Greenard, Arnold Ebiketie, Keyshawn James-Newby.”

Eagles Reworked Nolan Smith’s Contract

The Eagles reworked the contract of Smith, a 2023 first-round pick, shortly after the regular season started. He’s in the final season of his 4-year, $11.9 million rookie contract.

“The Eagles converted $1.24M of OLB Nolan Smith’s salary into signing bonus, creating $992k of cap space,” Spotrac’s Mike Ginnitti wrote on his official X account on September 16. “They also converted $12.5M of his 2027 5th-year option salary into an option bonus, opening up $10M of 2027 cap space.”

“Since Howie cleared 11 mil in cap space, let’s say he wants to make a move,” Bleacher Report’s Thomas R. Petersen wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Which would you make? Move money in attempt to extend Ojomo or Riq? Extend Goedert? Sign Ertz? Other?”

Eagles Blasted for Contract ‘Mistake’ With Smith

Smith has struggled to live up to his first-round status throughout his career.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton called picking up the $13.8 million 5th-year option on Smith’s rookie contract a pretty pointed mistake by the Eagles. Taking the option will bring Smith’s career earnings to about $27 million after the 2027 season.

Moton predicted Smith will be the “Biggest Bust” on Philly’s roster in 2026.

An offseason arrest for speeding — Smith was allegedly driving 135 mph in a 70 mph zone in Georgia in May — did little to help his case.