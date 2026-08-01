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Eagles Get Elite NFL Status Despite Recent Playoff Failure

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Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Jalen Hurts #1 and Devonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate their 33-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on September 21, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

In a way-too-early ranking, the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t going to find bulletin board material from Bleacher Report’s 2026 NFL Playoff predictions.

Despite the disappointing showing in the playoffs last year and the loss of the dynamic wideout AJ Brown, the Eagles received a favorable ranking from Brad Gagnon.

Eagles Get Elite NFL Status Despite Recent Playoff Failure

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles takes a moment before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Just three teams fall under “playoff reservations booked,” aka the NFL’s locks.

The Eagles are in that company alongside the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams.

Nick Sirianni

GettyPhiladelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

“Nick Sirianni has made the playoffs in each of his five seasons since becoming head coach in Philadelphia, going to the Super Bowl twice,” Gagon wrote. “Even in the event of a down year, they’ll be good for a wild-card spot.”

As for their NFC foes out in Los Angeles, they are clearly viewed as an “overwhelming Super Bowl favorite” after making the league’s biggest blockbuster deal back in June.

What About The Rest Of The NFC East?

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to the sideline during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are on the bubble.

Ranked 17th on the list, Dallas still has questions about their defensive side of the ball after being extremely disappointing in 2026.

Since the start of the Dak Prescott era, the Cowboys have gone into every season viewing themselves as contenders. They aren’t approaching 2026 any differently.

As for the rest of the East, the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants have been placed under “need everything to go right” territory. As you know, in the NFL, everything going right is totally rare.

Washington Commanders v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 07: Jayden Daniels #5 hands off to Chris Rodriguez Jr. #36 of the Washington Commanders during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

For the Giants, they just need to show some progress under the second-year quarterback, Jaxson Dart. They don’t have Super Bowl pressure.

The Commanders are slightly different. They were destroyed by injuries last season, but Washington believed they were going to be contenders for years to come after making the NFC Championship in 2024. This will be the year they sink or swim.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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