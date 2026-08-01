In a way-too-early ranking, the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t going to find bulletin board material from Bleacher Report’s 2026 NFL Playoff predictions.

Despite the disappointing showing in the playoffs last year and the loss of the dynamic wideout AJ Brown, the Eagles received a favorable ranking from Brad Gagnon.

Eagles Get Elite NFL Status Despite Recent Playoff Failure

Just three teams fall under “playoff reservations booked,” aka the NFL’s locks.

The Eagles are in that company alongside the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams.

“Nick Sirianni has made the playoffs in each of his five seasons since becoming head coach in Philadelphia, going to the Super Bowl twice,” Gagon wrote. “Even in the event of a down year, they’ll be good for a wild-card spot.”

As for their NFC foes out in Los Angeles, they are clearly viewed as an “overwhelming Super Bowl favorite” after making the league’s biggest blockbuster deal back in June.

What About The Rest Of The NFC East?

The Dallas Cowboys are on the bubble.

Ranked 17th on the list, Dallas still has questions about their defensive side of the ball after being extremely disappointing in 2026.

Since the start of the Dak Prescott era, the Cowboys have gone into every season viewing themselves as contenders. They aren’t approaching 2026 any differently.

As for the rest of the East, the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants have been placed under “need everything to go right” territory. As you know, in the NFL, everything going right is totally rare.

For the Giants, they just need to show some progress under the second-year quarterback, Jaxson Dart. They don’t have Super Bowl pressure.

The Commanders are slightly different. They were destroyed by injuries last season, but Washington believed they were going to be contenders for years to come after making the NFC Championship in 2024. This will be the year they sink or swim.