Eagles Encouraged To Target Ex-Penn State QB Before NFL Season

The Philadelphia Eagles famously kept their quarterback room crowded when submitting the initial 53-man roster this week, but they are still being pushed to target passers after the NFL preseason.

Putting together a list of roster cut casualties the Eagles should target, Eagles On SI’s Jeff Kerr suggested that the Eagles should be taking a look at the former Tennessee Titans quarterback, Will Levis.

The Argument For Will Levis In Philadelphia

“He would be an upgrade over Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee on the 53, a QB2 they can develop behind Jalen Hurts. Levis isn’t going to win multiple games for a team, but he’s good enough to help a team win one in a spot start,” Kerr wrote.

“Bottom line — Levis is an upgrade over what the Eagles currently have. The Eagles just have to figure out what to do with Dalton and McKee.”

Levis’ situation with the Titans took a big hit in 2025, when the team decided to use its first-overall pick on a Levis replacement, rather than help for the young veteran quarterback.

Once the Titans drafted Cam Ward, that was just a sign that Levis’ days in Tennessee were numbered. This offseason, the Titans had Levis battling for the backup QB spot with the veteran Mitchell Trubisky. Unfortunately for Levis, he didn’t convince the Titans he was the guy to keep around for the upcoming season.

How much of that had to do with his play? That’s up for you to decide. Levis had the NFL world chuckling over his comments about being a starting-caliber player in the league right now, but the Titans haven’t exactly seen a ton of real promise out of Ward so far. Levis’ strong desire to start could serve as a distraction while the Titans are trying to develop their young passer.

In Philadelphia, it’s well known that Jalen Hurts is the franchise quarterback. A roster cut casualty isn’t going to challenge the Super Bowl MVP from two seasons ago for a starting spot. However, Levis could be seen as better than Dalton and is clearly more experienced than McKee.

Will Levis’ NFL Career

The ex-Titans quarterback has 21 starts under his belt. He’s thrown 339 passes in his career, completing 61.0% of his attempts. Levis has totaled 3,899 yards, tossing for 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

On the ground, Levis rushed 70 times for 240 yards and one touchdown.

The former Penn State and Kentucky standout didn’t win much as Tennessee’s starter, posting a 5-16 record. However, the Titans’ struggles go well beyond the quarterback position.

If the Eagles truly didn’t get enough out of Dalton and McKee, who struggled during the offseason, then looking at other outside prospects would be wise.