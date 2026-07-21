The Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense is looking to bounce back after a down year under the first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

With Sean Mannion taking over for the one-and-done playcaller and the All-Pro wideout AJ Brown out of the picture, the Eagles hope that their high draft investment in Makai Lemon pays off right away.

A list from CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards is a positive sign for what the Eagles should expect going into Lemon’s rookie campaign with the team.

Philadelphia Eagles Get Encouraging Makai Lemon Prediction

Ranking out the top 10 NFL rookie receivers based on their projected impact next season, Lemon pops up at No. 3 on the list.

“Fans should not expect the first-round pick to be a 1-for-1 replacement of Brown, but the latter’s team-leading 121 targets go back into the pile. The team acquired Dontayvion Wicks via trade, but there are plenty of opportunities within Sean Mannion’s offense,” Edwards wrote.

“Lemon may be more diminutive in stature, but he plays bigger than his size and has a knack for creating yards after the catch.”

The only two ahead of Lemon are Tennessee Titans wideout Carnell Tate and New Orleans Saints pass-catcher Jordyn Tyson.

As far as projections go, CBS Sports pencils in a projection for Lemon to get 53 catches for 623 yards and four touchdowns.

Where Would That Rank In Eagles History?

If Lemon is in that ballpark by the end of the 2026 NFL season, he would be top 10 for rookie wideouts in Eagles history. It would fall between Don Looney (1940) and Calvin Williams (1990).

Ideally, Lemon would rival some of the recent notable names such as Jeremy Maclin, Jordan Matthews, and DeSean Jackson.

Of course, beating out DeVonta Smith’s franchise-leading 916 yards in year one would be a great start to Lemon’s run, but the circumstances are slightly different. Unlike Smith, Lemon will likely begin his career as the third option for Jalen Hurts.

But as long as the Eagles see instant potential, they’ll be encouraged.