Eagles Get Encouraging Statement From Star NFL Offseason Pickup

The Philadelphia Eagles will go into Week 2 without getting their first look at Jonathan Greenard.

For the second week in a row, the veteran edge rusher has been ruled out. Since the start of training camp, Greenard has been dealing with a pec injury.

While the veteran is clearly making positive progress, after recently returning to the field in practice, he still hasn’t been able to make the leap to being cleared to play. The Eagles will roll against the Tennessee Titans without him.

Jonathan Greenard’s Encouraging Statement

It’s pretty deflating for the Eagles to see their star pickup remain sidelined since minicamp, but Greenard recently made a statement that could be seen as encouraging.

“Nobody wants to be out there more than I do,” Greenard told reporters, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I’m not just going to be out there to just hold up a block and do my job. I need to go in there and dominate… So, until I get back to that, you ain’t going to see me out there.”

Clearly, Greenard is taking the proper steps to get fully healed before putting his body back on the line.

It might be a frustrating timeline for Eagles fans, considering they want to see the $100 million man in action, but it’s clear that Greenard will only get out there is he’s going to be worth his salary.

Last year, Greenard managed to appear in just 12 games for the Minnesota Vikings. He had a down year with just 38 tackles and 3.0 sacks.

Over the past two seasons, Greenard exceeded 50 tackles and picked up at least 12.0 sacks in each run.

On a dominant Eagles front, Greenard will get plenty of chances to make a massive impact. While it seems he’s close to making his return, Greenard will not get the nod to take on the Titans.