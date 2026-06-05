Just a few years after dominating up front for the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense, Haason Reddick remains unsigned with training camp coming up next month.

It’s been a difficult stretch for Reddick, who added two new teams to his list of destinations over the past two seasons.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Ex-All-Pro Remains An NFL Free Agent

NFL free agency opened up back in March. That was expected to be an opportunity for Reddick to find a new home after his one-year stint in Tampa, Florida.

However, Reddick will have to continue waiting for the right opportunity to pop up.

Haason Reddick’s Eagles Stint

Although there wasn’t a long-term stretch for Reddick in Philadelphia, his two-season run was memorable for good reasons.

In 2022, the Eagles signed Reddick to a three-year deal worth $45 million.

Over 17 games, Reddick picked up 49 tackles, 11 of them for a loss, and 16.0 sacks. Reddick had the best season of his career getting to the quarterback, while leading the NFL in forced fumbles with five total.

In 2023, Reddick played in 17 more games for the Eagles. He came up with 38 tackles. 13 of his tackles were for a loss, and Reddick added 11.0 more sacks to his total.

Offseason rumors in 2024 suggested that Reddick was ready to discuss an extension with the Eagles. Howie Roseman’s front office scanned the trade market instead of working on a new deal.

The Eagles sent Reddick to the New York Jets for a conditional 2026 draft pick. It turned out to be a third-round pick.

Haason Reddick’s Post-Eagles Tenure

Reddick didn’t want to suit up for the Jets. Months after getting moved to New York, he requested a trade and planned to hold out for a new contract.

Eventually, the two parties reworked the initial deal. Reddick played in 10 games for New York. He had 14 tackles and 1.0 sack.

During the 2025 free agency period, Reddick signed a one-year offer for $14.0 million to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Clearly, the prove-it deal didn’t turn out the way Reddick had hoped.

In 13 games, Reddick produced 31 tackles and just 2.5 sacks. The 31-year-old has an impressive history of 455 tackles and 61.5 sacks on his resume, but the performances lately will have teams waiting to see how their offseason camps play out before making the call.