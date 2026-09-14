Ex-Eagles LB Sounds Off On Jalen Hurts Critic After Commanders Win

Entering the first week of the 2026 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense was getting put to the test.

After firing the former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo at the end of the Eagles’ 2025 playoff run, the team hired Sean Mannion to take over.

The performance of the unit as a whole didn’t exactly wow the viewers. When it comes to Jalen Hurts’ performance, the well-known analyst Colin Cowherd took a shot at the 2024 Super Bowl MVP. The former linebacker, Emmanuel Acho, quickly came to Hurts’ defense.

Jalen Hurts Shots Fired And Answered

“Eagles have four 3 & Outs. That’s with a top OLine, Saquon, and solid WR/TE talent. Not sure how much more you can give Jalen Hurts,” Cowherd wrote on X.

“Don’t dare blame Jalen Hurts. He’s the only reason the Eagles won,” Acho wrote in response to Cowherd.

“Just turn on the game tape and take a look and Landon Dickerson and this ‘top OLine’.”

It’s true that two seasons ago, the Eagles employed one of the NFL’s finest offensive lines. They have plenty of star power up front, and Hurts managed to find a lot of time to scan the field and let them rip.

Last season turned out to be a different story. Names like Jordan Mailata, Cam Jurgens, and Landon Dickerson struggled as they played through injuries. The All-Pro Lane Johnson missed a chunk of time due to setbacks.

Sunday’s action against the Washington Commanders didn’t look much better for the Eagles’ offensive line. Still, Hurts managed to utilize his athleticism to the fullest and willed the Eagles to a win.

Jalen Hurts’ 2026 NFL Season Debut

Hurts threw 25 passes against the Commanders, completing 14 of his attempts. He tossed for three touchdowns and didn’t turn the ball over at all. He posted a 122.2 passer rating.

Beyond his passing, Hurts used his legs, which was a common concern about his game last season. He kept the ball on the ground for seven rushes, going for 46 yards. He had a clutch 22-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles came out on top with a 24-22 victory. It might not have been the strongest offensive showing, but Hurts was far from the problem.