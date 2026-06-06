Before the Philadelphia Eagles sent AJ Brown to the New England Patriots, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns struck a trade to send Myles Garrett to LA, following his record-breaking season.

Seeing as though the Rams have been one of the NFC’s top contenders over the past few seasons, the Garrett trade has certainly boosted their Super Bowl chances in the eyes of the sportsbooks.

But are the Rams suddenly significantly better than the Eagles? The former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho doesn’t believe that’s the case.

Ex-Eagles LB Sends Strong Message On Rams’ Myles Garrett Trade

“You’re the Philadelphia Eagles, you own the Rams,” Acho said on Speakeasy.

“The last two years, you beat the Rams three times. You beat them in the playoffs, you beat them in SoFi, you beat them in Philly. You came back and beat them, you held the lead and beat them. [The Eagles] beat him on the back of Jalen Hurts. [They] beat them on the back of their defense.”

The last time the Rams beat the Eagles was in September 2020.

Since then, they’ve faced each other four times, including a playoff game during the 2024 NFL season. The Eagles have consistently shown the Rams that they’ve been the better team in that head-to-head matchup over the years, as Acho suggests.

“Is Myles Garrett going to be the difference?” Acho continued.

“Is Myles Garrett gonna stop Saquon Barkley from rushing for 180 yards. Respectfully, no. If Aaron Donald couldn’t do it a couple of years back, I’m not convinced Myles Garrett is going to be able to do it.”

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Myles Garrett’s NFL Career

Whether the Rams jumped the Eagles or not remains unseen. Garrett hasn’t played a snap for LA yet.

But there’s no denying that Garrett brings a new dynamic on paper–and if it all works out the way they hope–the Rams have an upgrade over the talented Jared Verse.

Last season, Garrett led the NFL with 23.0 sacks. He racked up 60 tackles, with 33 of them going for a loss. He got to the quarterback for a hit 39 times.

Through nine seasons, Garrett’s 17-game average is 15.9 sacks per season.

Although the Eagles are 4-0 against the Rams since their 2020 meeting, the 2026 NFL season will be an opportunity for LA to get a clean slate.

The Eagles will host the Rams on October 4, 2026. That marks the fourth week of the NFL season, giving both teams a preview of what could come in the NFL Playoffs.