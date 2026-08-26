Ex-Eagles OC Catches Heat From Fans Over Miami Dolphins Report

A struggling Miami Dolphins team had a hard day at practice on Tuesday, August 25, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are taking notice.

According to the Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly, the session went so poorly that it required a mid-practice “talk.”

However, that plan fell flat.

“Dolphins practice is over. The Dolphins offense was a disaster. They were so bad Malik Willis got the team together for a talk midway through. It didn’t help,” Kelly wrote on the social media platform X.

The Dolphins aren’t expected to be one of the AFC’s top teams, but Eagles fans can’t help but look at the Dolphins’ offensive staff and think about why Miami’s offense might be having a hard time.

Kevin Patullo Can’t Escape The Philly Heat

Philly Nation: Checks out lol … They signed Malik Willis and hired Kevin Patullo to run the pass game with Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington as the WR1&2. This tank job is going to be so [expletive] hilarious.

Slimm: I’m sure the passing game coordinator over there should be able to help Malik get the offense back on track before the season.

Philly Dawgs: We gotta find the guy who is causing the Dolphins offense to be a disaster.

Isaiahhh0619: I was told Kevin Patullo wasn’t the problem and the QB was.

Matt Michaels: Lol I wonder why the offense was a disaster.

DMaco said: A Kevin Patullo-coordinated offense being a disaster? You don’t say 🐸🍵

Well, they say it’s tough to play in Philly if you can’t please the crowd. Eagles fans surely left the 2025 NFL season blaming the first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo for the team’s shortcomings.

When the Eagles had Kellen Moore calling plays in 2024, they had an up-and-down regular season, but went on a deep postseason run, which resulted in a Super Bowl victory. Patullo had big shoes to fill, and he couldn’t live up to the expectations.

The Eagles ranked 24th in the NFL for total offensive yards in 2025. Their passing offense was ranked 23rd, which is supposed to be Patullo’s strength. He’s now the passing game coordinator for the Dolphins.