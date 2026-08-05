Ex-Eagles Depth Artist Takes His Talents to NFC West Team

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to see some of their former players land on other NFL teams to keep their careers going.

One former player from last year’s Eagles team is traveling across the country to join his fifth team. According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the San Francisco 49ers are signing edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Okoronkwo was a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and won Super Bowl LVI with them. Besides the Rams and Eagles, he also played for the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns.

In his eight-year NFL career, Okoronkwo racked up 132 tackles, 38 quarterback hits, 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 4 pass deflections, 4 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery in 81 games. He started 13 career games, with his last start coming in 2024 with the Browns.

Former Eagles Defender is Back After One Season in Philly

Last summer before training camp, Okoronkwo signed with the Eagles to give them depth at edge rusher. He would make the roster, but he did not play much at all.

His only appearance in a game in 2025 was back in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played only four snaps but suffered a triceps tear during the contest.

Okoronkwo was the start of a bad run of injuries on the defensive line, with Nolan Smith Jr. and Jalen Carter joining him. That resulted in Brandon Graham coming out of retirement to play and Jaelan Phillips getting traded for.

In that one game, Okoronkwo did not record a stat. He would be ruled out for the rest of the season and placed on the injured reserve list.

Ogbo Okoronkwo Gets Another Shot in NFL With 49ers

The 49ers have been dealing with major injuries. Okoronkwo is getting a great chance to play with the team, but is hoping that he doesn’t end up on the wrong side of the injury bug.

In past years, Okoronkwo has proven himself to be a good reserve defender on any team. He isn’t a starting-caliber talent, but he can be a part of the rotation.

Philly never got to see that in full action since he only played in one game. He had a nice preseason with the Eagles, which helped him make the team.

With San Francisco hoping to get the most out of Okoronkwo, he will now be competing to get on the 53-man roster. Since he’s missed one week of training camp, he’s going to have to work for it.

No one knows at this moment what his chances are of making the team, but he’s got the skill set to get the job done. It’s all a matter of whether he can put it all together on the football field over the next few weeks.