With training camp a month away, the Philadelphia Eagles are consistently getting linked in trade rumors for the star pass rusher, Maxx Crosby.

Part of that is due to the fact that the Eagles don’t have a done deal with the star defensive lineman, Jalen Carter.

With the Crosby rumors looming, some are suggesting that a Carter-centric deal could become a realistic package for the Eagles to add Crosby.

However, former Eagles linebacker Ike Reese pushes back on the idea of sending Carter to the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Crosby.

Instead, Reese suggested a trade package, which allows the Eagles to pair up Carter and Crosby on the frontline.

Ex-Eagles Vet Gives Bold Trade Idea For Maxx Crosby

“Here’s what I would do there. Not Jalen Carter. I want to see Maxx Crosby play with Jalen Carter. That’s what I want to see. I want to see Maxx Crosby, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Jonathan Greenard, that’s a four right there,” Reese stated on 94WIP.

“If you want to trade Nolan Smith to the Raiders for Maxx Crosby. Here’s what I would do: I would go Nolan Smith and a first-round pick. The pick they just got for AJ, I’d give them the first-round pick they got for 2028 and Nolan Smith.”

The Eagles’ first blockbuster since June 1 involved a deal with the New England Patriots. The Eagles landed a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

“You’re adding more talent to that side of football, giving yourself a dominant front four or five, depending on how deep you go there,” Reese explained.

“Maxx Crosby is a relentless pass rusher who would certainly upgrade this defense. [The Eagles] haven’t had a pass rusher with the likes of a Maxx Crosby since, I don’t know, Trent Cole.”

While Reese acknowledged the dominant run that Haason Reddick had with the Eagles, he doesn’t believe Reddick is on the same level as Crosby. As for Trent Cole, he spent 10 seasons with the Eagles from 2005 to 2014. He posted multiple double-digit sack seasons with the Eagles.

Are The Eagles Considering Crosby?

The Eagles have been linked to Crosby since the start of the 2026 NFL offseason. Their level of true interest doesn’t seem as high as the public makes it out to be.

But Howie Roseman and the Eagles can’t be ruled out of the market for a player who dominates in the trenches. Last year, the Eagles were rumored to be in on the Micah Parsons sweepstakes.

The Myles Garrett trade market also reportedly included Philadelphia. Ironically, the Cleveland Browns were rumored to have requested Jalen Carter in trade discussions, and the Eagles pushed back. Therefore, it’s hard to imagine that Crosby changes their stance.

Over seven seasons, Crosby has averaged 68 tackles per season. His 69.5 total sacks are a double-digit average, while he has produced 25 hits on the QB per season as well.

Crosby will likely remain a name on the Eagles’ radar, but the Eagles don’t seem to be actively negotiating a move at this time.