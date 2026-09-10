All offseason long, the Philadelphia Eagles watched Jalen Hurts get called the inferior quarterback to the New England Patriots passer, Drake Maye.

The comparisons started because the disgruntled AJ Brown forced a trade from Philadelphia to New England.

When Drake Maye struggled in his Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks, it was a feel-good moment for Philly fans, who didn’t buy into the idea that Hurts isn’t the better quarterback for Brown.

As for the former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, he couldn’t help but slip Hurts’ name into his analysis of Maye’s tough night, which ended with a game-sealing interception in the red zone.

Ex-NFL QB Makes Strong Jalen Hurts Claim While Going Off On Drake Maye

“There is zero justification for New England losing that football game. That is a total collapse and choke job,” Orlovsky said on First Take.

Maye finished the season opener by going 23-33, throwing for 178 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

After claiming that Maye has to “grow up” and make mature decisions on the football field, Orlovsky threw in his final shot, which is good PR for Hurts.

“Jalen Hurts doesn’t lose that game,” Orlovsky said.

“Jalen Hurts, that’s the Jalen Hurts game. Philly wins that game 10-3. Jalen Hurts’ stat line is probably average. You don’t lose that game because he’s not going to give the ball away in those moments, and I think that’s a really important moment for Drake Maye.”

The Jalen Hurts Defense

Hurts faces a lot of yearly pressure, and it’s due to his average stat lines. At the end of the day, stats don’t drive Hurts. Wins do.

The Eagles’ quarterback tends to play a safe game, but his lack of turnovers contributes to doing just enough to win, even when the offense isn’t dominating. Of course, the defense helps, but Hurts knows how to reward those guys. Maye did not do the same for the Patriots’ defense, which held the Seahawks to just 13 points.

It was a lesson for Maye, and he can certainly bounce back. For the time being, the Hurts-Maye debate can go in favor of the Eagles’ quarterback, as the first Maye-Brown game underwhelmed before Brown’s night ended with an injury.