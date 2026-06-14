The Philadelphia Eagles found themselves forced to move on from their All-Pro wideout, AJ Brown, this offseason.

While Brown hasn’t given a specific reason for his desire to leave, other than that he simply felt it was time, the former NFL star Leonard Fournette is convinced that Jalen Hurts’ performance is at fault.

Ex-NFL Star Gets Critical Of Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

“I feel like AJ Brown had a reason to be upset. You have me out here perfecting my craft at a high level, and when it comes to showtime, when the light is on me, you don’t wanna give me the ball? Yeah, I got a problem,” Fournette said on the 4th and South Podcast.

“Not getting the opportunities that he felt like he should be getting. That is a quarterback issue 100%.”

Brown and Hurts started off their partnership on the Eagles in 2022. Brown was traded to Philadelphia from the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Off the bat, the duo fired off with dual Pro Bowl seasons and an All-Pro campaign for Brown. The Eagles made a run to the Super Bowl, which ended with a loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite the Eagles returning to the Super Bowl stage with a revenge win against the Chiefs, the Brown-Hurts relationship soured to the point of no return.

The Eagles’ mission to repeat in 2025 fell flat. Hurts had what many considered to be a down year. Brown spent the season making his frustrations clear, and he quickly requested a trade after the Eagles’ Wild Card Playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

AJ Brown’s Eagles History

Brown left the Eagles as a top 10 wide receiver.

Over four years, Brown posted 5,034 yards with 339 catches. He scored 32 touchdowns.

In eight playoff games, Brown posted 334 yards and three touchdowns. He scored a touchdown in each of his two Super Bowl appearances.

The AJ Brown-Jalen Hurts Connection

Sure, it was flawed in 2025. As a whole, the Eagles’ offense struggled. The stars across the board had down years.

As far as Fournette’s argument goes, Hurts targeted Brown more than any of his other wide receivers in 2025. Brown led the way with 121 targets. DeVonta Smith, a former first-rounder for Philly, came second with 113 targets. He caught 77 passes for a team-leading 1,008 yards.

Despite Brown’s success playing with Hurts under center, the Eagles’ quarterback tends to take a lot of heat over Brown’s frustrations. Yet, the four-year performance tells a different story.