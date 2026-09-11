The pressure is high for the Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon to perform well out of the gate. That comes with being a first-round pick, especially in a town like Philly.

Former Eagles player Jon Ritchie recently expressed his concern with Lemon, as the Eagles prepare for Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

Ex-Eagles Player Gives Concerning Makai Lemon Analysis

After watching Lemon participate in just one preseason game this summer, Ritchie is having a hard time believing that he’ll have it easy in year one.

“If you’re worth your salt, in my book, you’re excited to get out there the first time. You are slobbering over getting a pass coming your way, and everything that comes your way, you’re catching,” Ritchie explained on 94WIP.

“I’m telling you, I think there’s a parallel between rookies who have what it takes and guys who play best when the pressure’s on. Like it really is. Like there is no way anyone felt more pressure than Makai Lemon in that third preseason game because he knew everyone in Philadelphia was watching to see what he had, what he had, you know, to offer. And instead of excelling in that situation, which is very similar to a crunch-time postseason game where the stakes are higher, the nerves are there, your heart’s thumping. I want guys who breeze through that and relish that and play their best football in high-pressure situations. He didn’t.”

Against the Cincinnati Bengals, Lemon had just three catches for three yards. It was an underwhelming debut, which also served as his finale.

“I know it was just a couple balls. I know it was just a couple plays, but man, it matters to me,” he added.

Ritchie made it clear that he wasn’t attempting to downplay Lemon’s skillset, noting that he is talented as was “awesome” in college at USC. But early on, the former Eagle believes that Lemon’s NFL career is already reaching jeopardy status.

Too Early To Tell?

Of course it’s too early to make the call on what Lemon’s going to be.

While the start to his career has been underwhelming–two injuries through two different camps and just one preseason outing out of three–but the rookie has a full season ahead of him.

It always takes time for rookies to grow throughout the year, and Lemon certainly needs his reps with the starting group, catching passes from Jalen Hurts. He is expected to get that during the regular season, which begins on Sunday, September 13.