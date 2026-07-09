During the 2025 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles saw a strange trend of players retiring not long after joining them.

One of them was the veteran defensive standout, Za’Darius Smith.

The 33-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in September 2025. Not even halfway through the season, Smith called it quits.

Considering his age–and the fact that his retirement didn’t come due to medical reasons–one NFL writer hopes to see Smith return to action.

Ex-Eagles Player Encouraged To Reverse Shocking NFL Retirement

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox was inspired by Aaron Donald’s return rumors. The NFL writer listed six players he wants to see come out of retirement.

Smith popped up on the list after his unexpected exit from the Eagles.

“Perhaps unhappy with his role in Philadelphia, the three-time Pro Bowler called it a career at just 33 years old,” Knox wrote.

“The caveat here is that Smith is essentially a free agent. The Eagles released him from the reserve/retired list just last month, meaning he could unretire and sign with any team he chooses. While a few edge-rushers remain available as free agents—including Jadeveon Clowney, Von Miller and Joey Bosa—we would love to see Smith become an option for a contender.”

Za’Darius Smith’s Eagles Stint

The veteran appeared in five games for Philly.

During that run, he racked up 10 tackles and registered 1.5 sacks. After a quiet run in the midnight green, Smith stepped away from the team.

Former NFL insider from The Athletic, Dianna Russini, addressed the sudden retirement back in October 2025.

“I’m told Za’Darius Smith’s decision to retire is a personal one. It has nothing to do with the Eagles,” she said.

Za’Darius Smith In The NFL

The veteran was taken 122nd overall, round four of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Kentucky.

He started his career with the Baltimore Ravens. After four seasons with the Ravens, Smith joined the Green Bay Packers for three years.

There was a 16-game run with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022, then Smith joined the Cleveland Browns for the 2023 NFL season.

During the 2024 NFL season, Smith was traded from Cleveland to the Detroit Lions. He played eight games for the Lions before becoming a free agent again. That led Smith to Philadelphia.

At this time, Smith hasn’t hinted at a possible return. Considering his decision to retire from football during his Eagles stint wasn’t team-related, that’s likely a sign that there is a low chance he would throw on a helmet again.