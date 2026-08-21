Wednesday’s practice between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots featured the first reunion between AJ Brown and his former teammates.

While Brown spent time talking to some of his ex-teammates, he made it clear that he didn’t share any moments with his former quarterback, Jalen Hurts. That changed on Thursday, when Brown had a moment with Hurts.

But before Thursday’s action, Brown addressed reporters for the first and only time of the two sessions.

When Brown was asked about Hurts and other Philly-related questions, he laughed it off, called the media “tough,” and made it clear he’s done talking about the Eagles after the August 19 practice.

However, Brown’s three words for the Eagles and Philadelphia seemingly struck a nerve with the ex-Eagle, Jon Ritchie. The player-turned-radio host offered his thoughts on Brown on Thursday, August 20.

Ex-Eagles Player Calls Out AJ Brown After Post-Practice Statement

“You just had practice on the same field with Jalen Hurts for the last couple of hours, and you still haven’t spoken to him. That’s not love, so what is it?” Ritchie asks.

“He tried to blame it on Philly. Like, no. You need to blame yourself, man,” Ritchie added. “Again, this didn’t just happen in Philly. This happened in Tennessee too. You wanted out. You’ve got a shelf life, and I don’t doubt that you’ll have a shelf life in New England also if you don’t get the ball the way you perceive is required. You’ll be upset with Drake Maye, and so on and so forth.”

Ritchie–like everybody else–is left in the dark on what actually went down between Brown and Hurts. When Brown arrived in 2022, the QB-WR duo was tight.

Over time, it became clear that Hurts and Brown were no longer close. Brown confirmed that much after the trade went down back in June.

However, the reason behind the fallout remains under wraps. Since their relationship has been under a microscope for nearly two years now, the fact that they didn’t speak to each other on Wednesday keeps the conversation going, and the ex-Eagle wants Brown to be honest about the situation.