Ex-Eagles Star AJ Brown Quickly Puts Declining Narrative To Rest

Months after getting traded to the New England Patriots, AJ Brown finally faced his former team. While the Philadelphia Eagles are only in town for two practices and a preseason game, the series of events has become a spectacle, since this is the only part of the season Brown will face his former team, unless they meet in the Super Bowl.

After Brown’s disappointing breakup with the Eagles, many wondered what he would look like from a physical standpoint in a Patriots uniform. Although Brown turned in his fourth-straight 1,000-yard season with the Eagles in 2025, many fans felt that Brown was declining. Some went as far as saying his best days are far behind him.

One practice session in, and the Eagles surely found out that might not be the case.

AJ Brown’s Dominant Practice Session

“Not buying any idea that A.J. Brown is cooked. He’s given the Eagles’ defense plenty of trouble today,” Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation wrote.

“A.J. Brown far and away today, for both teams, was the best wide receiver on the field,” ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio said.

If an Eagles fan was hoping to hear that Brown took a notable step back since he last suited up for Philly, then Wednesday’s development is bad news.

But beyond that, Brown’s dominant day could be seen as a disappointment due to the fact that many saw Brown’s “missed a step” accusations throughout the year were more due to a lack of effort than anything.

Since Brown reportedly requested a trade during the 2025 NFL season—and did it again after the year—the star wide receiver’s effort was questioned during and after his final season with the Eagles.

Before It Went South

The Eagles traded for Brown after he logged an 869-yard season with the Tennessee Titans. He instantly had a career year with the Eagles in 2022, posting 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. Brown followed up that run with 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.

Over the past two seasons, Brown had at least 1,000 yards and scored seven times in each of the next two years. Despite having multiple seasons left on his deal, Brown wanted out. He requested a trade and got one to the Patriots. Although he claims he’s not looking to make a big statement against his former team this week, Brown’s performance did plenty of talking for him.