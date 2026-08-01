Over in Buffalo, New York, a former Philadelphia Eagles star safety is dealing with an injury scare.

According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, CJ Gardner-Johnson left practice early on Saturday, August 1, due to a lower-body injury.

Ex-Eagles Star Suffers Injury Scare At Buffalo Bills Camp

The star safety needed support to get off the field. According to the report, teammates were surrounding the veteran safety to wish him well.

Gardner-Johnson went to the team’s medical tent to get looked at, and the team’s General Manager, Brandon Beane, got involved. Shortly after, Gardner-Johnson left the medical tent and went off to the locker room. He was carted back, which typically isn’t a positive sign.

The 28-year-old safety is just beginning his run with the Bills and is already off to a rough start. Earlier this week, Gardner-Johnson was getting negative media attention for getting his livestream shut down by Bills head coach Joe Brady.

Now, he’s got a setback.

CJ Gardner-Johnson’s NFL Run

Since entering the NFL in 2019 as a fourth-round pick, Gardner-Johnson has been a steady contributor as a cornerback and a safety.

He started his career with the New Orleans Saints. He played there for three seasons before the Eagles acquired Gardner-Johnson with a seventh-round pick in 2022.

The Eagles had Gardner-Johnson for 12 games. He racked up a career-high 67 tackles, and led the league with six interceptions. That year, the Eagles won the NFC Championship before coming up short in the Super Bowl.

Gardner-Johnson signed with the Detroit Lions in the following offseason. He missed most of the season with an injury. When he hit free agency again, the Eagles re-signed Gardner-Johnson to a three-year deal.

However, Gardner-Johnson played in just one of those seasons. He appeared in 16 games, producing 59 tackles and grabbing six interceptions. The Eagles won the Super Bowl that season.

After the Eagles traded Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans, he appeared in just three games for Houston. He was released after one month of action. Although Gardner-Johnson initially joined the Baltimore Ravens, he ended up finishing the season with the Chicago Bears.

Now, he’s on the Bills.