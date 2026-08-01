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Ex-Eagles Star Suffers Injury Scare At Buffalo Bills Camp

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 29: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Over in Buffalo, New York, a former Philadelphia Eagles star safety is dealing with an injury scare.

According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, CJ Gardner-Johnson left practice early on Saturday, August 1, due to a lower-body injury.

Ex-Eagles Star Suffers Injury Scare At Buffalo Bills Camp

Buffalo Bills Training Camp

GettyROCHESTER, NEW YORK – JULY 29: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #22 of the Buffalo Bills gets his fingers taped up during training camp at St. John Fisher University on July 29, 2026 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Joe Hrycych/Getty Images)

The star safety needed support to get off the field. According to the report, teammates were surrounding the veteran safety to wish him well.

Gardner-Johnson went to the team’s medical tent to get looked at, and the team’s General Manager, Brandon Beane, got involved. Shortly after, Gardner-Johnson left the medical tent and went off to the locker room. He was carted back, which typically isn’t a positive sign.

The 28-year-old safety is just beginning his run with the Bills and is already off to a rough start. Earlier this week, Gardner-Johnson was getting negative media attention for getting his livestream shut down by Bills head coach Joe Brady.

Now, he’s got a setback.

CJ Gardner-Johnson’s NFL Run

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Since entering the NFL in 2019 as a fourth-round pick, Gardner-Johnson has been a steady contributor as a cornerback and a safety.

He started his career with the New Orleans Saints. He played there for three seasons before the Eagles acquired Gardner-Johnson with a seventh-round pick in 2022.

NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts while playing the Washington Commanders during the first quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles had Gardner-Johnson for 12 games. He racked up a career-high 67 tackles, and led the league with six interceptions. That year, the Eagles won the NFC Championship before coming up short in the Super Bowl.

Gardner-Johnson signed with the Detroit Lions in the following offseason. He missed most of the season with an injury. When he hit free agency again, the Eagles re-signed Gardner-Johnson to a three-year deal.

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

However, Gardner-Johnson played in just one of those seasons. He appeared in 16 games, producing 59 tackles and grabbing six interceptions. The Eagles won the Super Bowl that season.

After the Eagles traded Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans, he appeared in just three games for Houston. He was released after one month of action. Although Gardner-Johnson initially joined the Baltimore Ravens, he ended up finishing the season with the Chicago Bears.

Now, he’s on the Bills.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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