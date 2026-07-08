The Philadelphia Eagles lost a key coach during the 2026 NFL offseason.

When the 34-year-old defensive backs coach, Christian Parker, received an offer from the Dallas Cowboys, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to take on a pay raise with a promotion.

The former Eagles cornerback Darius Slay recently recalled his reaction when he heard the news about his former coach.

Ex-Eagles Star Reveals ‘Hurt’ Reaction To A Cowboys Hire

“I had to text my boy quick, man. I had to meditate for a second,” Slay said on the NFL Network, via ClutchPoints.

“That’s my guy, man, CP, man, Christian Parker, man. He’s a great coach, but he hurt my feelings, man. When he went to the Cowboys. He sent me the money sign.”

At the end of the day, the NFL is a business. Coaches and players tend to make moves that fit their agenda best. The same goes for the decision-makers up top, who hire the best fits for the team.

Based on Slay’s reveal, Parker clearly got an intriguing offer from a financial standpoint, and wisely took it.

Now, he’s the Defensive Coordinator for the Eagles’ division rival in Dallas.

Christian Parker’s Coaching History

The New Jersey-born coach started his career in the NCAA as a DB coach at Virginia State in 2013.

He moved to Norfolk State in 2015, before becoming a Defensive Analyst at Notre Dame in 2017. He held the same title for Texas A&M the following year.

In 2019, Parker became the Defensive Quality Control Coach for the Green Bay Packers. The Denver Broncos brought him in as a Defensive Backs coach in 2021. Parker landed with the Eagles in 2024, joining Vic Fangio’s staff.

He was a part of the Eagles’ successful Super Bowl run in 2024.

Darius Slay’s Eagles Run

Slay didn’t spend a ton of time working with Parker, but he was on board for the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX run.

At that point, Slay was in the midst of his fifth season with the Eagles. It ended up being his final.

In 2025, Slay signed a $10 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His run in Pittsburgh would last 10 games before he was waived.

Slay reportedly hoped to end up on the Eagles, but the Buffalo Bills claimed him. Slay informed the Bills that he would not report. The veteran cornerback announced his retirement back in March 2026.