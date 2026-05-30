Ex-Eagles Star Makes Honest AJ Brown Admission Amid Patriots Trade Rumors

On June 9, the Philadelphia Eagles will hold a mandatory minicamp. Whether AJ Brown will be there or not is unclear.

June 1 was always viewed as a key date for the Eagles and their top suitor to get a deal, including Brown, done.

Some rumors suggest the Eagles are going to have to hold on a little longer, as the New England Patriots aren’t happy with the price tag that includes a first-round pick. Other reports have stated that the framework has a handshake agreement, and Brown should be out before the minicamp.

Former Eagles linebacker Ike Reese is hopeful that the Eagles see the latter situation come to life.

Ike Reese Makes Honest AJ Brown Admission Amid Patriots Trade Rumors

“I’m frustrated with the whole situation, but I’ve come to grips with the situation, and I’m ready to move on from this situation,” Reese said on 94WIP this week.

“AJ will be an Eagle great from here until eternity. He’s already etched that in stone, as far as I’m concerned. What he did on the field, what they accomplished as a team while he was here, the different dynamic, and the superiority feel at that position that he brought when they traded for him, adding him with DeVonta, adding him with Dallas Goedert, adding him with Jalen Hurts. It gave us a sense from an offensive standpoint that we hadn’t had, in my opinion, since 2004 when [Terrell Owens] came aboard.”

AJ Brown’s Eagles Career

Before making it to Philadelphia, AJ Brown spent his first three NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

During those three years, Brown became an NFL Pro Bowler, totaling 2,995 yards and scoring 24 touchdowns.

He linked with Jalen Hurts in 2022, and the Eagles’ offense saw an immediate boost. Brown caught 88 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns in year one with the Eagles. He was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro for the first time in his career.

Every year with the Eagles, Brown exceeded 1,000 receiving yards. If 2025 was indeed his final run in Philly, Brown finishes with 339 catches, 5,034 yards, and 32 touchdowns. With the Eagles, Brown helped them win two NFC Championships. They were Super Bowl Champions during the 2024 playoff run.

Ike Reese Dishes Final AJ Brown Thoughts

Big trades in the NFL don’t always pan out.

More often than not, teams take big swings, and the situation goes sour before it results in an elite run. The Eagles can’t feel that way about their situation with Brown.

As soon as Brown entered the picture, the Eagles were on a different level. They made a run to the Super Bowl in that same season. Although they lost, Brown and the Eagles were right back to it two years later. That time around, they won it all.

“AJ Brown, in my opinion, the presence he brought when they traded for him, and to his credit, as well as the team, it paid off,” Reese added.

“That’s the great thing from an Eagles fan standpoint, is that you don’t have the regrets of what could have been from the standpoint of we didn’t get the job done like the team I was a part of—at least they got the job done. They went to two Super Bowls. They won Super Bowl 59, which will forever be arguably the greatest victory in Eagles history.”