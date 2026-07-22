As the NFL rolls out the Top 100 players of 2026, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts saw a notable dip.

The one-time Super Bowl MVP made the list, but he went from No. 19 to No. 56 after having what many considered to be a down year.

When the Eagles announced the reveal on their social media account, former Philadelphia safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson reacted on X to defend Hurts’ notable drop on the list this year.

Ex-Eagles Star Makes Strong Jalen Hurts Statement Over NFL Top 100 Spot

via Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on X: Should be 1! IMO!

It’s no surprise that Gardner-Johnson came to the defense of Hurts.

While the veteran safety has had some ups and downs throughout his two stints with the Eagles, he remained supportive of the Eagles’ franchise quarterback no matter what.

Gardner-Johnson saw firsthand how hard Hurts works and how productive he can be, translating to winning at the highest level.

Jalen Hurts’ 2025 NFL Season

The 27-year-old quarterback played the 2025 NFL season under the first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

In 16 games, Hurts attempted 454 passes. He completed 64.8% of those throws, totaling 3,224 yards in the air.

Hurts threw a career-high 25 touchdowns, while tossing just six interceptions. His passer rating finished at 98.5.

On the ground, Hurts rushed 105 times for 421 yards. He also added eight scores in the rushing game.

With some big changes coming for the Eagles’ offense going into the new year, Hurts has a lot of pressure to bounce back. He will be without the All-Pro wideout AJ Brown, who was traded to the New England Patriots.

In addition, Hurts will have a new offensive coordinator once again, as Sean Mannion will come in to replace Patullo, who was let go after the 2025 campaign.