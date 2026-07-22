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Ex-Eagles Star Makes Strong Jalen Hurts Statement Over NFL Top 100 Spot

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GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

As the NFL rolls out the Top 100 players of 2026, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts saw a notable dip.

The one-time Super Bowl MVP made the list, but he went from No. 19 to No. 56 after having what many considered to be a down year.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles jogs off the field after his team’s 23-19 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

When the Eagles announced the reveal on their social media account, former Philadelphia safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson reacted on X to defend Hurts’ notable drop on the list this year.

Ex-Eagles Star Makes Strong Jalen Hurts Statement Over NFL Top 100 Spot

via Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on X: Should be 1! IMO!

It’s no surprise that Gardner-Johnson came to the defense of Hurts.

While the veteran safety has had some ups and downs throughout his two stints with the Eagles, he remained supportive of the Eagles’ franchise quarterback no matter what.

Gardner-Johnson saw firsthand how hard Hurts works and how productive he can be, translating to winning at the highest level.

Jalen Hurts’ 2025 NFL Season

Super Bowl LX - Pro Bowl Practice

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media before the NFC Pro Bowl practice at Moscone Center South on February 02, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old quarterback played the 2025 NFL season under the first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

In 16 games, Hurts attempted 454 passes. He completed 64.8% of those throws, totaling 3,224 yards in the air.

Hurts threw a career-high 25 touchdowns, while tossing just six interceptions. His passer rating finished at 98.5.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles scrambles against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

On the ground, Hurts rushed 105 times for 421 yards. He also added eight scores in the rushing game.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

With some big changes coming for the Eagles’ offense going into the new year, Hurts has a lot of pressure to bounce back. He will be without the All-Pro wideout AJ Brown, who was traded to the New England Patriots.

In addition, Hurts will have a new offensive coordinator once again, as Sean Mannion will come in to replace Patullo, who was let go after the 2025 campaign.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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